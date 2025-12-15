OnePlus is cooking up a brand new phone series for 2026 — but will you ever see it?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed that it plans to launch a new phone series.

The OnePlus Turbo series will focus on performance, battery life, and gaming.

It’s rumored that the company will launch two Turbo devices in 2026.

In two more days, OnePlus will be launching the global version of the OnePlus 15R. However, our attention has now shifted to a brand-new phone series the company is working on. That new phone series will focus on three key points of interest.

Over on the Chinese social media website Weibo, OnePlus China’s president Li Jie Louis shared some interesting news. During a celebration of OnePlus’ anniversary over the weekend, the executive said that he revealed the company is about to launch a new OnePlus Turbo series. According to the post, the Turbo series will focus on leading in performance, battery life, and gaming in its price range.

Li Jie Louis did not reveal what price range to expect the OnePlus Turbo series to be in. However, he did mention that the new product lineup is coming soon. We should hear more about the Turbo series in 2026.

Tipster Smart Pikachu chimed in on the announcement, claiming that OnePlus has two Turbo phones coming in 2026. It appears that these phones could feature large displays and equally large batteries, with capacities around the 9,000mAh range. The tipster suggests that this new line may be a rival to the Redmi Turbo series.

It’s not yet clear if the Turbo series will be exclusive to the Chinese market or if the company plans to also sell an international version. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R will become available globally on December 17.

