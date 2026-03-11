Search results for

OnePlus could be cooking up a monster tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a massive battery

OnePlus is tipped to launch a 12-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 tablet this June.
3 hours ago

OnePlus Pad 3 being held in hands
Paul Jones / Android Authority
  • OnePlus is reportedly testing a new high-end tablet aimed at the premium Android tablet market.
  • The device could run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, potentially making it one of the first Android tablets with this processor.
  • The test unit is said to feature a 12-inch screen and a 12,000mAh+ battery.

A new rumor hints that OnePlus might be getting ready to shake up the Android tablet market again, this time by using flagship-level hardware usually found in top phones.

Tipster Yogesh Brar says OnePlus is testing a high-end tablet powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a high-performance alternative to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. If true, this would be one of the first Android tablets to use this chipset.

Brar’s post on X says the test unit has a 12-inch display, putting it in the large-screen productivity category instead of the smaller media-tablet group. It’s also rumored to have a battery over 12,000mAh.

OnePlus tablet rumor on X
Yogesh Brar / X

This mix of a large display, big battery, and top-tier hardware suggests the tablet is meant to compete with premium Android tablets, not midrange ones.

If the rumor is true, the chip choice is significant. The Snapdragon 8 Gen series has powered many of the fastest Android phones in recent years. Using the next generation of this chip in a tablet could mean better gaming, smoother multitasking, and improved AI features.

The OnePlus Pad 3, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4), performed well in games and other demanding tasks, as we mentioned in our review.

The rumor also mentions a possible timeline. Brar says the tablet could launch around June, but since it’s still a test model, the specs might change before the official release.

So far, OnePlus has not confirmed anything. If a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 does land on a tablet this year, the competition among Android tablets could become much more exciting.

