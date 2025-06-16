OnePlus is readying 5 new devices for its July launch, including a smaller Watch 3 and Buds 4

TL;DR OnePlus has announced its Summer Launch event, which is set for July 8. The event will feature five new devices, though not all will be available in the US.

The launch includes the OnePlus Buds 4 with dual drivers and low-latency features, and the smaller OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm).

In addition to wearables and earbuds, OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Pad Lite tablet, the OnePlus Nord 5, and Nord CE 5.

OnePlus has been making not just great phones, but also some great audio and wearable products. We’ve loved devices like the OnePlus Watch 3 (although my colleague Kaitlyn does complain about its large size and weight) and the OnePlus Buds 3. If you were looking to pick these up right now, you should wait, as the company has announced the OnePlus Summer Launch event for a whole bunch of devices, including a smaller OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) and the OnePlus Buds 4.

On July 8, 2025, OnePlus will launch these devices: OnePlus Watch 3 43mm OnePlus Buds 4 OnePlus Pad Lite OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Nord CE 5 All of these devices are scheduled to make their way to Europe. The Indian market has been confirmed to get the earbuds and the phones, and we expect to see some of these products reach the US too. The company doesn’t launch the mainline Nord series in the US, so you can scratch those off the list of products to come stateside at least.

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm will complement the standard OnePlus Watch 3, which has a larger 47mm case size and 81g, which is a bit too large for smaller wrists. The Watch 3 43mm will come in a Silver Steel finish, and we’re waiting for the company to launch it to learn the final and confirmed specifications.

OnePlus Buds 4 OnePlus currently has two earbuds in its main lineup: the OnePlus Buds 3 and the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The company has begun teasing that the OnePlus Buds 4 will “redefine category standard with flagship sound quality,” indicating that they could succeed the Buds 3 with features borrowed from the Pro 3.

OnePlus has confirmed that we’ll get dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. They also claim 47ms low latency in Game Mode, though beware that such lower latency is typically achieved when paired with the company’s own phones. The OnePlus Buds 4 will come in two color options: Zen Green and Storm Gray.

OnePlus Pad Lite Following the recent release of the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus is expanding its tablet offering with a new entry-level tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite. The tablet will be available in Aero Blue color in Europe. The company isn’t sharing more details on its specs, but says it is an “affordable entertainment and productivity hub.”

OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be the first device in the Nord series to come with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. More specifically, it’s coming with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that supports Snapdragon Elite gaming features like hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM.

In Europe, the Nord 5 will be available in a light blue Dry Ice colorway, while the Nord CE 5 will be available in a Marble Mist colorway. We hope to see more details for these products in the coming days. I am particularly excited about the Buds 4, as I’ve heartily recommended the OnePlus Buds 3 to many people, even suggesting they save some money by skipping over the excellent Buds Pro 3. Many people will also appreciate the smaller smartwatch and the expanded tablet lineup.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.