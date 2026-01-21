OnePlus flatly denies shutdown rumors, calls report 'false'

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed it is not shutting down.

The company’s India CEO, Robin Liu, dismissed the recent Android Headlines report that suggests that OnePlus is being dismantled quietly.

OnePlus is urging stakeholders “to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims.”

OnePlus has issued a blunt response to a recent report that claimed that the company is being “dismantled.” OnePlus’ India CEO, Robin Liu, has outright denied the claims and confirmed the company is not shutting down.

Robin Liu, OnePlus/X

In a statement shared on X, Liu said the recent Android Headlines report suggesting the company is closing operations is “false” and “unverified.” The company added that its business operations are continuing as normal, pushing back against claims that the brand is being dismantled or quietly wound down.

“We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims,” the statement reads.

While OnePlus did not address claims of internal restructuring or strategic shifts, Liu’s message makes it very clear that OnePlus isn’t going anywhere for now. OnePlus India also previously told Android Authority that its business operations will remain normal.

That said, there’s still little clarity around OnePlus’ plans in the US. The company’s American arm has yet to respond to the allegations.

