Survey shows OnePlus fans want to stick with the familiar, would choose OPPO if they had to switch

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Rumors have been swirling this year that OnePlus may be looking at some serious changes, or potentially even shutting down operations in some markets, as parent brand OPPO reorganizes its portfolio. While the company hasn’t publicly confirmed these rumors (issuing squishy statements saying things like “OnePlus North America continues to operate”), last week, we saw a now-deleted LinkedIn post from a OnePlus Europe employee that said the company is “reviewing its regional roadmap and product strategy,” a development that had that employee looking for new work.

So it does still feel likely that OnePlus is scaling back operations in some capacity in some regions. In a poll running on Android Authority for the past week or so, we asked what our OnePlus-using readers would do if the brand pulled up stakes in their markets. It turns out many of you would pivot to OPPO, but other brands were nearly as popular.

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Our poll listed a bunch of different brands as runner-up choices for OnePlus users: Apple, Google, HONOR, Huawei, OPPO, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi. After more than 4,000 total votes, OPPO, OnePlus’s parent company that offers some very similar products, won by a nose, with more than 25% of the total vote. It’s worth noting here that OPPO phones aren’t officially sold in the US, but OPPO does seem like a reasonable move for our readers in Europe.

US Android mainstays came in second and third place. Google was nearly as popular as OPPO, with about 22% of respondents saying that if their next phone couldn’t be a OnePlus, it’d be a Pixel. And Samsung almost matched Google, nabbing nearly 21% of all votes.

Vote share really fell off starting at fourth place. Apple and Xiaomi essentially tied at 8%; HONOR and Vivo each got about 4%. Huawei brought up the rear with just 2%. Finally, 6% of respondents picked our “other” option.

Are you using a OnePlus phone right now? What will you do if you can’t replace it with another OnePlus when you upgrade next? Let us know in the comments.

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