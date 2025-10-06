Mark your calendars: Android 16 is finally coming to OnePlus flagships

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus announced that its Android 16-based Oxygen OS 16 update will launch on October 16, 2025.

The new platform update will feature Gemini integration, allowing the AI to access content saved in Mind Space for recall and further building up.

Android 16 has been out for several months for Pixel users, weeks for several Galaxy and (surprisingly) Motorola and Sony users, but nowhere to be found for the rest of the Android gang. The abysmally slow rollout of Android 16 leaves a bad taste in the mouth, especially when you glance over to the other side of the fence and see every single currently supported Apple device already receiving the latest update. Thankfully, it seems the Android crew is finally pulling up, as OnePlus has now announced that Oxygen OS 16 is coming this month.

We don’t have much to go on beyond the tagline “Intelligently Yours,” which seems to be a nod to AI features on the phones. OnePlus recently confirmed that Gemini is coming to Oxygen OS’s Mind Space feature on OnePlus flagships running the Android 16-based update, so this could be referencing that.

We know from our investigation that Gemini will soon be able to access notes, articles, screenshots, and more saved on Mind Space, allowing users to quickly recall information through Gemini. OnePlus’s previous social media post showed off a Gemini query that asked the AI assistant to plan a trip with content from Mind Space, indicating that you can also build up from the information without a direct and specific recall command.

We’ll have to wait until October 16 to see what OnePlus has in store for Oxygen OS 16. Fingers crossed for a quick and wide rollout.

