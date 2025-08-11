Your OnePlus phone might soon get a handy new Gemini feature (APK teardown)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Strings in the latest Google app beta reference OnePlus Mind Space integration.

Mind Space is a OnePlus app for saving notes, articles, screenshots, and other on-screen content.

This could let Gemini quickly retrieve saved items, though there’s no indication of a rollout yet.

Gemini might be getting a new trick on certain OnePlus devices. In the latest beta of the Google app (16.31.75.sa.arm64), we found strings suggesting the AI assistant might soon be able to access content stored in OnePlus Mind Space.

Mind Space is designed as a personal digital locker where you can save and organize items from your screen, from an article you want to read later to a screenshot of a recipe. With this potential integration, Gemini could pull directly from Mind Space to help you recall what you’ve saved, rather than having to dig through the app yourself.

Here are the relevant strings we spotted:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_mindspace_banner_body">Do more with your OPlus device. Gemini can now access notes, articles, screenshots, and more saved on the Mind Space app found on your OPlus device, so you can quickly recall important information.</string> <string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_mindspace_banner_headline">Save more time with Mind Space</string>

Oddly, the text refers to “OPlus” instead of “OnePlus.” It’s unclear whether that’s intentional or simply a quirk in the code. Either way, the mention is tied directly to Mind Space integration, and this might always be tweaked before any future update.

Google often seeds code for features well in advance, and some never make it past testing. But if it does arrive, it could make Mind Space far more useful by letting Gemini surface OnePlus owners’ saved content on demand.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow