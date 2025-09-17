Motorola is finally starting to roll out stable Android 16

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 is starting to arrive on Motorola phones.

The Edge 60 Pro and the Edge 50 Fusion are the first to receive the update.

The software brings several key improvements, like expressive design, enhanced protection against malicious apps, and more transparent background activities.

Samsung recently started rolling out One UI 8, based on Android 16, to the Galaxy S25 series. But Samsung isn’t the only brand rolling out the new Android OS to its devices this week. Motorola is also getting the ball rolling with a couple of its handsets.

The stable version of Android 16 is starting to arrive on some Motorola phones. The first devices getting the software are the Motorola Edge 60 Pro (via YTECHB) and the Edge 50 Fusion (via Gizmochina). On top of that, it seems the release is only happening in specific markets at the moment, which include Brazil for the Edge 60 Pro and Mexico for the Edge 50 Fusion. It appears Motorola is taking a phased approach to its rollout before the broader release.

The update weighs about 2GB for the Edge 60 Pro and 1.54GB for the Edge 50 Fusion. Meanwhile, the firmware version for the former is W1VV36H.7-21-5, and W1UU36H.21-14-3 for the latter.

The changelog reveals that this update is bringing several improvements, like expressive design, enhanced protection against malicious apps, more transparent background activities, and improved compatibility with LE Audio devices. Interestingly, the changelog neglects to mention other Android 16 features, like Live Updates and intelligent notification grouping. But it’s likely that those features are included in this update; they just aren’t mentioned because Motorola tends to be brief with its changelogs.

It’s nice to see that Motorola has finally started the rollout of Android 16 after months of beta testing. We’ll see how long it takes for Motorola to start hitting other devices and markets with the update.

