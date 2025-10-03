OnePlus plans to power up Mind Space with Gemini in Oxygen OS 16

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has announced that Mind Space is getting Google Gemini integration.

The feature will be available on OnePlus flagship devices on Oxygen OS 16.

While investigating a beta of the Google app back in August, we discovered strings of code referencing Gemini and OnePlus’ Mind Space feature. At the time, we didn’t know when this integration would happen, but we did know it would allow Google’s AI to access content stored in Mind Space. Today, the company’s Indian branch made this integration official.

In a social post, OnePlus India announced that Gemini is coming to Mind Space. According to the fine print in the shared image, this update will be “Coming soon” to “OnePlus Flagship devices with OxygenOS 16.” Presumably, the OnePlus 15 could be the first of the brand’s handsets to offer this feature.

Just as a refresher, Mind Space is a personalized digital locker where you can store and organize notes, articles, screenshots, and other on-screen content. It uses OnePlus AI to automatically add summaries, keywords, and tags to whatever you saved.

Although OnePlus didn’t go into detail about what Gemini in Mind Space can do, we know that it will help with recalling information quickly. Additionally, the social post mentions “Your planner, assistant, and manager- all in one” with an example of a user asking Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris based on the information in Mind Space.

This won’t be OnePlus’ first rodeo with Gemini. Google’s AI has been available on OnePlus devices running Oxygen OS 15. However, this integration with Mind Space is new.

