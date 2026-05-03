I spent three hours gaming on the OnePlus Nord 6, and the 9,000mAh battery surprised me

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Smartphone battery capacities have gone through the stratosphere lately. Take the OnePlus Nord 6, for instance — boasting a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that instantly grabs your attention. It does sound reassuring, almost like you won’t have to think about charging at all. But I’ve learned not to take these figures at face value. What actually matters is how that battery behaves when you use the phone the way you normally would. That’s where optimization makes all the difference.

And that difference becomes even more obvious when you start gaming. Graphically intensive games don’t exactly go easy on a phone — they push performance, keep the system constantly working, and naturally put more pressure on the battery. So, I decided to spend three hours straight gaming on the Nord 6 to see how it really performs under pressure. I’ll admit, I wasn’t quite prepared for what I found.

Would you buy a smartphone just for a 9,000mAh battery? 10 votes Absolutely, more is always better. 50 % Only if the software optimization backs it up. 30 % Not really, I care more about other specs. 20 %

The rules I set before letting the Nord 6 run wild

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

Before I get into the results, I think it’s only fair to first walk you through how I approached this test. Because with something like battery performance, the setup matters just as much as the outcome.

I picked four titles to keep things varied but consistently demanding: Genshin Impact, Hitman: Absolution, Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Each ran for 45 minutes back-to-back with no breaks between sessions. Here are a few key things I kept in check: I started the test at 96% charge. I kept the phone’s brightness locked at 70% with auto-brightness off, and had both Bluetooth and Location Services turned off throughout. Every 15 minutes, I noted the battery percentage. Every 45 minutes, right after each session ended, I pulled out a temperature gun and logged readings of the back panel and the display. No external factors, such as air conditioning, hampered this test, and my room temperature remained steady at 28°C. The Nord 6 was also on its latest software before I started. These were the ground rules I set before the gaming session began. The goal was to keep things as consistent and unbiased as possible, so the results truly reflect how the phone performs under pressure.

This phone’s battery doesn’t care how hard you push it

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

I started with Genshin Impact to really stress-test the phone’s capabilities. You’re dropped into a massive open world with no loading screens between areas — textures, environments, lighting, all streaming in real time. It’s an instant stress test for both the CPU and GPU, and if you’ve played it before, you already know it’s not kind to battery life or thermals either. I set the graphics to the highest preset and locked the frame rate to 60 fps.

Once I actually got into the session, though, the experience felt more controlled than I expected. Even as the game kept shifting moods with a mix of combat, there wasn’t a single moment where the gameplay felt choppy or unstable. To give you a clearer picture of how that translated into battery usage over time, I’ve broken down the drop every 15 minutes in the table below, along with the total drain by the end of the session. Genshin Impact After 15 minutes After 30 minutes After 45 minutes Total drop Started at 96% 93% 90% 86% 10% Honestly, seeing just a 10% drop in 45 minutes felt pretty impressive. With a heavy game like this running on the phone, I was frankly expecting a much sharper dip. However, the story wasn’t quite as calm when it came to temperatures. Once I finished the session and took the readings, the phone was really warm to the touch — the back panel reached 39.9°C, and the display settled around 39.6°C.

Once the readings were done, I went straight into the next title, Hitman: Absolution, and continued the test for another 45 minutes. This is a more structured, linear game compared to Genshin Impact, but it still puts a fair amount of load on the phone through its cinematic storytelling, stealth mechanics, and action-heavy sequences. I kept the graphics preset on Performance, which caps the frame rate at 60 fps.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

This is where I started noticing a shift in the Nord 6’s behavior. Unlike the previous session, things didn’t stay perfectly smooth this time. There were noticeable lags and stutters during gameplay. The heat confirmed what my hands were already telling me. By the end of the 45 minutes, the back panel reached 44.5°C and the display 42.8°C. That was really uncomfortable to hold. For a stretch there, I thought the test was about to fall apart.

But despite all that heat and chaos, the battery only dropped 2% more than Genshin Impact, and I genuinely didn’t know whether to be relieved or suspicious. Hitman: Absolution After 15 minutes After 30 minutes After 45 minutes Total drop Started at 86% 85% 81% 74% 12% On the third lap, with Tomb Raider, the phone finally settled down again. This is a PC port of the classic game, where you’re constantly moving through dangerous ruins, dodging traps, and solving puzzles just to keep progressing. Visually, too, it’s quite demanding, with console-like graphics, detailed textures, and well-optimized lighting that keeps changing as you move through different environments. For Tomb Raider, I stuck with the Performance preset, though here it caps the frame rate at 40 fps.

The gameplay was smooth, responsive, and honestly just enjoyable, without any noticeable lag.

But interestingly, this is where the experience on the Nord 6 started to feel more familiar to my initial Genshin Impact test. Gameplay was smooth, responsive, and honestly just enjoyable, without any noticeable lag. Thermals also began to return to normal. After peaking at 44.5°C in the earlier round, the back panel dropped to 38.7°C by the end of this session. The display showed a more pronounced drop, settling at 36°C, a decrease of around 6°C.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

On top of that, the battery impact was also relatively lighter this time. Compared to both Genshin Impact and Hitman: Absolution, Tomb Raider consumed just 8% during the 45-minute session. I’ve broken down the details below for a clearer look. Tomb Raider After 15 minutes After 30 minutes After 45 minutes Total drop Started at 74% 72% 68% 66% 8% Finally, I wrapped things up with Call of Duty: Mobile, and honestly, for me, no battery test ever feels complete without this one. I spent the entire 45 minutes jumping between Team Deathmatches, and it never really gave me a moment to think about anything else.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

And that’s when it hit me. Of the four games, this one used the least battery during the test — just 5%. As close to nothing as you’re going to get in a three-hour gaming session. Call of Duty: Mobile After 15 minutes After 30 minutes After 45 minutes Total drop Started at 66% 65% 63% 61% 5% And, almost as if the session itself was cooling off, the thermals also came down noticeably. By the end, the back panel settled at 36.3°C and the display at 36.4°C — a clear drop from the earlier peaks, and a much more comfortable feel in hand.

After a full 3-hour session, the Nord 6 was left with 61% battery. That means the 9,000 mAh battery, which started at 96%, still had enough juice to comfortably carry me through the entire day, and even more. And this was under seriously heavy, demanding gameplay, which only makes one thing clear — with casual or lighter games, the endurance here will stretch significantly further. That’s exactly where the Nord 6 sets itself apart. It didn’t just pass the test — it made me feel really stupid for doubting it.

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