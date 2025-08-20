The Pixel 10 Pro has the display upgrade your poor eyes have been begging for

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro series introduces a new “sensitive eyes” setting that doubles its display PWM rate to 480Hz.

The option is limited to the Pro models, with partial support on the Pro Fold, and none on the base Pixel 10.

This is Google’s first significant step toward helping flicker-sensitive users, but it could go further.

OLED screens are great for deep blacks and rich colors, but they also have a hidden flicker problem. It’s caused by PWM dimming, where displays rapidly turn on and off to control brightness. While invisible to the naked eye in most cases, it can trigger eye strain, headaches, or worse for flicker-sensitive users. Google is taking steps to address this issue with the Pixel 10 series.

Back in June, we exclusively reported that Google was preparing to tackle this on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL with a new 480Hz PWM dimming option. Android Central has now seen the feature in action during a Pixel 10 hands-on, confirming that the Pro models include an accessibility setting called “Adjust brightness for sensitive eyes.”

Switching it on apparently doubles the PWM rate from 240Hz to 480Hz, which should help ease strain for some. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports the option only on its inner display, while the base Pixel 10 misses out entirely.

It’s an overdue step forward, but Google still has some catching up to do. Competitors are already offering far higher rates, with OnePlus topping out at 2,160Hz, and HONOR going up to 4,320Hz. Research suggests those higher values are far more effective at eliminating flicker altogether.

So while this isn’t the leap some were hoping for, it’s at least the first meaningful change Google has made on this front in years.

