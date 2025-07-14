OnePlus earbuds could soon make Spotify access seamless (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within the HeyMelody app suggests OnePlus and OPPO earbuds could soon get Spotify Tap functionality.

Spotify Tap allows instant music playback with a double or triple tap on compatible earbuds.

It’s unknown if the feature will be coming to existing earbuds from the companies, or if they will be exclusive to products slated for the near future.

OnePlus makes some great earbuds, with recent options like the OnePlus Buds 4 slotting in nicely at $130 for a mid-range option that works out for most people. Earbuds from OnePlus are fairly feature-packed for their price, but the company could be looking to add another touch of convenience to them with the upcoming Spotify Tap feature.

Spotify Tap is a feature that lets you instantly start playing music from Spotify on compatible audio wearables with a tap. This feature enables you to get straight to your music, without needing to unlock your phone to open the Spotify app. You’d still need to have your phone on you since the music will ultimately play from your phone, but it’s a convenient way to get to your music if that’s what you use your earbuds and headphones primarily for.

Spotify Tap is already supported on devices from Jabra, Sony, Bose, and Marshall, and OPPO and OnePlus could also be joining the list.

We found code related to the Spotify Tap feature within the HeyMelody app v115.8, which controls various settings on OPPO and OnePlus earbuds. We managed to activate the feature for an early look:

As the feature description states, you can set a double or triple tap on either earbud to resume Spotify music playback on your connected phone. You can redo the gesture to switch to a recommended song. Note that we had to play around with some background settings to get the options to show up, so there’s a chance that you may be able to set this feature on only one earbud at a time, not both, and with either a double or a triple tap, not both — the confusing settings option and layout are likely to be refined if and when the feature goes live for users.

It’s unclear which OnePlus or OPPO earbuds will get this feature. The feature could roll out to existing products as long as they are compatible, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to learn that it is compatible only with select upcoming hardware. Neither OnePlus nor OPPO has confirmed this feature yet, so we’ll have to wait for either company to officially announce Spotify Tap functionality for their products.

