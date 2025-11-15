Should you buy the OnePlus 15 or wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

After debuting in China last month, the OnePlus 15 is now officially making its way to the US and the rest of the world ahead of its usual schedule. It’s not just the timing that’s different, as the phone has a brand new look and several other changes that make it a notable departure from the OnePlus 13. Although many of our staff members have lamented some of the changes, on paper, the OnePlus 15 is actually a power user’s dream and, in many ways, upstages the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. All that said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is just around the corner.

So, should you wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, or are you better off buying the OnePlus 15? While we don’t have any official details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra just yet, there are numerous leaks that help paint a fairly clear picture. The answer to the question will depend on what you’re looking for, but for me, the OnePlus 15 is the more exciting of the two.

OnePlus 15 OnePlus 15 MSRP: $899.00 Peak power. The OnePlus 15 is a flagship-level smartphone with very competitive specs: blazing fast chip, excellent display, huge battery + fast charge, and a triple 50MP camera system. See price at Amazon

Why the OnePlus 15 has me more excited

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’ll admit it, at first I was torn about which phone I’d recommend. The OnePlus 15 packs the impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, though Samsung’s flagship will likely get a “For Galaxy” edition that might offer slightly better speeds on paper. The OnePlus 15 comes with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, but rumors suggest Samsung may match that, and it might even offer LPDDR5X RAM. Both phones have plenty of power, so I had to dig deeper to decide which is the better fit.

When I listed out the pros and cons, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra technically had a few more positives, but this isn’t about quantity. The OnePlus 15 stands out in several big ways that outweigh its downsides.

As someone who streams a lot of video in the background while doing chores, I value great battery life. OnePlus 15 should deliver in spades here as we’ve already seen in our early OnePlus 15 battery tests, thanks to its massive 7,300mAh dual-cell silicon-carbon battery, expected to retain 80% health after four years. Even if you do manage to drain it, the phone supports up to 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. That’s a big leap from the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 45W and even tops the S26 Ultra’s rumored 60W.

The OnePlus 15 also includes an IR blaster, a feature missing from most flagships today. It might not matter to everyone, but I’ve always liked controlling my TV and other IR devices from my phone, and I was disappointed when the feature fell out of fashion. Personally, I find it more useful than Samsung’s toned-down S Pen experience.

It also includes its 80W charger in the box, at a time when most phones don’t. With three kids who constantly lose or break chargers, this matters to me more than you might think. It saves me from buying replacements and guarantees top charging speeds without guessing which cable to use. My third-party charger shows wattage on my Galaxy S24, and I often see speeds vary between 12 and 23W. These speeds are well below the 25W standard, but that’s what can happen when you don’t use official cables.

If all that doesn’t sway you, the price just might. The OnePlus 15 starts at $899.99. We don’t know the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s price yet, but the S25 Ultra launched at $1,299.99, and it’s unlikely the new one will be cheaper.

You’ll save around $400 with the OnePlus 15, which easily makes up for the few weaknesses the OnePlus 15 might have. Of course, you might not feel the same. Let’s dive into where the Galaxy S26 Ultra still shines above the new OnePlus flagship.

Where the Galaxy S26 Ultra could likely punch ahead

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The OnePlus 15 is surprisingly affordable for everything it offers, but there are a few areas where the Galaxy S26 Ultra might feel like the better choice.

Let’s start with the software. I’ll admit I’m not in love with OxygenOS. It feels too similar to iOS, and I miss when OnePlus leaned closer to stock Android. Samsung’s One UI also strays from Google’s minimalist vision, but many of its extras are genuinely useful. I don’t love everything about it, yet I still prefer its layout to what OnePlus offers.

Samsung will also likely continue its seven-year update policy, while the OnePlus 15 offers four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. That could be a deal breaker for some. Personally, I’ve never kept a phone longer than five years, so I’d still be covered by security patches when it’s time to upgrade.

On the hardware side, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should at least match the Quad HD resolution of its predecessor, but the same can’t be said for the OnePlus 15. While the display is still quite nice, the company wanted to focus on upgrading its refresh rate to 165Hz, and that meant dropping down to a 1.5K resolution. Whether this display is actually worse or not will likely come down to preference, but it’s worth noting.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also likely deliver a better camera experience.

The OnePlus 15 is a great device, though the Galaxy S26 Ultra will still outmatch it on the camera front.

The OnePlus 15 drops the Hasselblad branding from earlier models and uses a Sony 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3.5x periscope (f/2.8), and a 50MP ultrawide. It’s more of a sidegrade from the OnePlus 13, possibly even a slight downgrade. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s setup should remain close to its predecessor’s, with a 200MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom. That package already edged out the OnePlus 13, so it’s reasonable to expect it will outperform the OnePlus 15 as well.

Design is another area where Samsung stands out. Whether you love it or not, Samsung’s look is instantly recognizable. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to refine its familiar design rather than reinvent it. In contrast, the OnePlus 15 has frustrated longtime fans by abandoning its distinctive style for something more generic.

The circular camera cutout is gone, replaced with a layout that feels slightly more iPhone-like. Even the signature alert slider has been removed for a programmable button that can summon AI or act as a shortcut key. The new design isn’t bad; it just doesn’t feel like the OnePlus we knew. For those who care about brand identity, Samsung’s consistency wins out.

All of these are solid reasons to consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra, though they’re not enough to sway someone with my priorities. Still, what matters most depends on what you value in a phone.

Should you wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s true that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely have better software, longer support, an improved camera package, and a few other standouts you won’t find with the OnePlus 15. If you value those things above battery life and fast charging, and don’t mind paying $400 more to get it? Then yes, you might want to wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. At the very least, waiting a few more months will let you know what the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers with certainty.

Waiting could also prove wise if you prefer Samsung’s approach but want to pay less, as remaining Galaxy S25 Ultra stock will likely go on deep discount as soon as the Galaxy S26 Ultra becomes official.

If you are simply looking for a powerful flagship that offers a great experience in almost every box you check without breaking the bank, then there’s really no reason to wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The OnePlus 15 is cheaper, has a bigger battery, faster charging, and makes it easier to get the fastest speeds possible by actually giving you its fastest charger in the box.

