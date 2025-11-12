The Galaxy S26 could have a bigger speed advantage than you thought

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is rumored to feature a RAM upgrade.

While the memory capacity remains unchanged from the Galaxy S25, we might see an upgrade in RAM speed.

With this, Samsung may be aiming to utilize the highest transfer speeds supported by its LPDDR5X RAM chips.

The Galaxy S26 has been leaking left, right, and center, and there’s no stopping. We’ve come to know virtually everything about the new phone series, even with at least two months left to Samsung’s grand Unpacked event.

While the Galaxy S26 may largely resemble the Galaxy S25 series, especially in terms of aesthetics, some of its internal components are likely to receive a significant upgrade. According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 series is slated to feature a minimum of 12GB of memory across its different models. While that specification is identical to the Galaxy S25’s RAM capacity, the upcoming flagship phones could feature faster memory.

Today’s leak is good news:

The entire Samsung Galaxy S26 series will use the highest-spec LPDDR5X 10.7Gbps memory currently in mass production, starting with 12GB. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2025

According to the leaker, the transfer speed of the Galaxy S26’s memory could increase to 10.7Gbps — up from the 9.6Gbps on the Galaxy S25, marking an upgrade of more than 10%. Notably, this change was previously only rumored for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but it may now be extended across all models.

Even without an increase in memory size, the enhanced transfer speed could facilitate better results in on-device AI processing on the Galaxy S26, while also improving performance in demanding tasks such as gaming or video recording. We can also expect slight improvements to everyday usage.

Notably, the 10.7Gbps figure aligns with the peak transfer speed supported by the LPDDR5X DRAM module produced by Samsung’s Semiconductor division. For that reason, we can anticipate that Samsung will fulfill the entire requirement in-house, rather than relying on other suppliers, such as Micron — as it did in the case of the Galaxy S25.

While this upgrade certainly raises our expectations about performance on the entire Galaxy S26 series — not just the Ultra, we’re unsure if these transfer speeds remain constant across both Snapdragon and Exynos models. That parity would be necessary, as Samsung plans to power the base Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus with the Exynos 2600 in most markets — except for a few, such as the US. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally.

