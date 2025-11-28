OnePlus 15 just cleared the biggest roadblock to US availability

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority Ultra Violet

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 has cleared the biggest hurdle to its US launch.

The phone has been approved by the FCC, which opens its gates to availability in the US.

OnePlus hasn’t shared an update yet, but the FCC portal shows a certification for the phone.

Despite the OnePlus 15’s global launch earlier this month, folks in the US have been deprived of the opportunity to buy one. The reason for its unavailability, as confirmed by OnePlus at the time of the launch, has been the recent US government shutdown, which ended only on November 12. Now that the ball is rolling again, the OnePlus 15 may finally have a chance at being sold in the US, and recent developments indicate it might happen soon.

At the time of the launch, OnePlus had attributed the OnePlus 15’s unavailability in the US to a lack of approval from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Thankfully, the certificate, which had been stuck in limbo due to the government shutdown, has finally been released.

On November 25, the FCC granted a certificate (via Reddit user Electrical-Plum-751) for a OnePlus phone with an identifier CPH2749. This is expected to be one of the OnePlus 15’s model names. Theoretically, this clears any regulatory roadblocks for the phone’s awaited launch in the country.

While the certificate being granted puts OnePlus in a secure position to finally release the phone to market, we have yet to receive an update via the brand’s official channels. So far, it has been requesting potential buyers to register their interest on a website, so they could be notified at the time of availability.

Meanwhile, we have also reached out to OnePlus for an update, but expect some delay in their response owing to the long Thanksgiving weekend.

In addition to the regular OnePlus 15, the company has also confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 15R in the US, among other regions. Although it’s likely to be a rebadged OnePlus Ace 6T, which gives us some insights about its specifications, the 15R is set to be officially launched on December 17.

Ahead of its launch, OnePlus has already confirmed that the phone will be the first phone in the world with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (non-Elite) chip and will offer the same IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings as the more premium 15. More details about the phone are expected to trickle in over the coming weeks, leading up to launch.

