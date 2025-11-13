OnePlus 15's US launch is caught up in something bigger than tech

TL;DR Sales of the OnePlus 15 have been postponed in the US.

In a statement to Android Authority, the company stated that it has yet to obtain an FCC certification for the phone.

Device certifications in the US have been delayed due to the government shutdown.

The OnePlus 15 has officially launched worldwide, including in the United States. However, the flagship won’t actually reach American shelves just yet. OnePlus first needs to overcome a hurdle created by the current political climate in the country.

Just an hour after unveiling the OnePlus 15 — its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagship — the company confirmed that US sales have been postponed. The reason? Fallout from the recent government shutdown, which, as we speak, has just ended after 43 days.

In a statement shared with Android Authority before the shutdown ended, OnePlus noted: As is the case with every smartphone manufacturer, the United States’ Federal Communications Commission certifies OnePlus devices before they are sold in the U.S. As a result of the government shutdown, device certifications have been delayed. Subsequently, U.S. sales for the OnePlus 15 will be postponed until they have been secured. The OnePlus 15 has already finished all the required tests from the FCC’s recognized labs and the certification application has been formally submitted. We are hopeful that approvals can be generated quickly and as a result, we can bring the OnePlus 15 to our customers in the US expeditiously. An FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification is a mandatory approval for any device that uses wireless communication, such as Wi-Fi or cellular, before it can be sold in the US. It ensures that phones meet federal standards for safety and interference prevention. Without this certification, manufacturers are legally barred from releasing their products in the country.

Although the US government shutdown is now over, it may still take some time for OnePlus to secure FCC certification for the OnePlus 15. In the meantime, the company suggests that interested buyers register their interest in the device.

“People who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus 15 in the US should visit OnePlus.com/us, enter their contact information, and they will be notified when the device is on sale. The OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase in Canada starting November 13, as scheduled, at OnePlus.com/ca_en,” the company added.

