OnePlus 15R: This could be our first official look at the sub-flagship king

TL;DR OnePlus has given us a first official look at the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is expected to be the OnePlus 15R outside China.

Much like the OnePlus 15, the upcoming phone replaces the alert slider with a remappable shortcut button.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 15R before the end of the year, and evidence suggests this phone is a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Ace 6T. Now, OnePlus has given us our first official look at the Chinese phone ahead of its launch.

OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis posted the first official images of the OnePlus Ace 6T on Weibo today. The pictures reveal three color schemes, namely Flash Black, Phantom Green, and Electric Purple.

The executive later posted even more images of the phone, with several pictures confirming the switch from an Alert Slider to a remappable shortcut button. This is in line with the OnePlus 15. In addition to sound profiles, the shortcut key can be mapped to the firm’s AI suite, Do Not Disturb mode, the camera, flashlight, audio recorder, translate functionality, and screen capture.

The images also reveal what seems like a flat screen, while giving us a good look at the rear camera housing. It’s worth noting the dual rear camera setup, suggesting a main and ultrawide pairing.

Otherwise, the OnePlus China president reiterated that the phone would have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, but added that it would have a ~8,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, a 165Hz screen, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a glut of IP ratings (IP66/68/69/69K), and a special Genshin Impact variant.

In any event, the phone is expected to make its way to global markets as the OnePlus 15R. The global model is tipped to arrive just before Christmas, but it remains to be seen whether the ~8,000mAh battery will be available in all markets.

