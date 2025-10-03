OnePlus 15 global launch date leaks, and it might beat Galaxy S26 to the punch

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will reportedly launch globally on November 13.

This would mean a very short wait between the Chinese and global launches.

The OnePlus 15 will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 165Hz screen

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 15 in China later this month, with signs pointing to an October 27 event. We know the phone will come to global markets too, and it we now have an apparent global launch date.

91mobiles reports that the OnePlus 15 will launch in global markets on November 13, citing industry sources. If confirmed, that would mean the phone’s global launch is mere weeks after the Chinese release. By contrast, the OnePlus 13 launched in China on October 31, 2024, and in wider markets on January 7, 2025.

This would be a very narrow gap between Chinese and global launches, and would also likely mean that the OnePlus 15 beats the Galaxy S26 series to the market. There’s no word on a Galaxy S26 series launch window at this time, but we expect a January unveiling, based on the Galaxy S24 and S25 launches.

In any event, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz screen. Teaser images hint at a 3.7x telephoto camera, but OnePlus has also confirmed that it’s using an in-house image processing engine following the conclusion of its Hasselblad partnership. Otherwise, leaked specs point to a 7,800mAh battery (at least in some markets) and a lower-resolution, 1.5K display.

