Survey reveals what you think is the best OnePlus 15 alternative, and it's a close call

We had high hopes for the OnePlus 15. The company’s 2024 flagship was among the best in the Android world, but its latest challenger has left much to be desired. My colleague Ryan Haines said it best in his OnePlus 15 review, calling the device a “beast with no bite” and lamenting the version-on-version downgrades. And given reader sentiment, the device failed to impress you as well.

So, if you’re among those unconvinced by the OnePlus 15, what smartphone do you believe is the best alternative option? We provided five stellar choices in a recent feature, and also included a reader poll to gather your thoughts. Read on for the results breakdown below.

The best OnePlus 15 alternative is sold by… OnePlus? It’s safe to say that OnePlus faces a difficult task convincing consumers that the 15 is an upgrade over its predecessor. Nearly 30% of respondents earmarked the OnePlus 13 as the best alternative. I can’t really argue with this result, especially considering the 13’s lower price and better value proposition. Notably, the 2024 flagship surpassed several high-profile rivals to claim this crown, including the best from Samsung and Google. The margins were slim, though. ~23.4% of readers consider the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra the best alternative to the OnePlus 15, with ~18.6% opting for the Google Pixel 10 Pro. It’s not surprising that both of these devices feature highly on readers’ lists, considering their aftermarket software support and unique brand-specific features, such as the S Pen and goodies that come with Pixel Drops.

The Nothing Phone 3, a phone imagined by former OnePlus lynchpin Carl Pei, comes in fourth with 13% of the vote, and the Motorola Razr Ultra, the only phone with a divergent form factor on the options list, garnered ~11.2% of the vote. These voters would happily welcome the Razr’s much higher price for its foldable appeal, impressive internals, and compact footprint (when folded).

The final ~5.4% of readers were unhappy with the options at hand and provided a few of their own recommendations, which included the vivo X300 Pro, the OPPO Find X9 Pro, and the Unihertz Tank 3 Pro. These devices address some of the OnePlus 15’s weaknesses, including its middling camera performance. And, of course, if the OnePlus 15’s roomy battery is still somehow too small for you, the Tank 3 Pro would certainly have you covered many times over.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 15? 205 votes Yes, looking forward to buying it. 32 % Interested but not fully convinced. 34 % No, I'll wait for a better option. 34 %

What do you think of these results? Is the OnePlus 13 the best alternative to the OnePlus 15, or do you believe that another phone deserves this title? Additionally, if you plan to purchase the OnePlus 15 as it becomes available in the States, please let us know by voting in the poll above and explaining why you’ve chosen it.

