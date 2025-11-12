Oxygen OS 16 lands in the US for the OnePlus 13: Here's what to expect from the Android 16 update

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Android 16-based Oxygen OS 16 update is officially rolling out to the OnePlus 13 in the US, following an earlier release in India and the Global region.

The update (build CPH2655_16.0.0.213(EX01)) introduces a significant new design, a more organized home screen, and numerous new AI-powered features.

Other key changes include the Trinity Engine for performance optimization, the Luminous Rendering Engine for enhanced visuals, and new AI features such as Mind Space and AI Portrait Glow.

The OnePlus 15 is right around the corner, but OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about users of its current flagship. Oxygen OS 16 rollout is in full swing, and the OnePlus 13 is now getting the official Android 16-based update in the US.

Reddit user noonelikejojo reports that they’ve received Oxygen OS 16 on their OnePlus 13 (CPH2655) in the US, marking North America the third region to receive the update after India and Global. The build is versioned CPH2655_16.0.0.213(EX01), as opposed to 16.0.0.210(EX01), which had begun rolling out for the Indian OnePlus 13 (CPH2649) and Global OnePlus 13 (CPH2653) at the start of the month.

Oxygen OS 16 brings numerous new changes to OnePlus users, including a new design that evokes Liquid Glass-like vibes, a more customizable Quick Settings panel, a more organized home screen, auto-themed icons, a refined lock screen with added depth, and many other new features. You can read all about it in our Oxygen OS 16 hands-on.

Do you like what OnePlus has done with OxygenOS 16? 1358 votes I love it! 75 % I hate it! 7 % Meh, it's not my cup of tea 18 %

Here’s the full changelog for OnePlus 13’s Oxygen OS 16 update: Fast & Smooth Parallel Processing System apps now display animations that begin and end at intuitive places, making interactions feel smoother. Introduces fluid drag-and-drop animations for Home screen icons, widgets, folders, and Smart Sidebar—delivering a natural, uninterrupted interaction experience. The text selection magnifier now fades in and out with fluid animations for a more natural experience. Adds polished animations to UI controls, including new message and contact buttons. Adds seamless status bar transitions as you open the notification drawer or Quick Settings, with support for interrupting the gesture at any point. Enjoy a slicker visual experience with new, smooth animations for the audio playback controls in Quick Settings. Adds concurrent animation support for app starts and exits from the Home screen in button navigation mode, ensuring a more polished and uninterrupted flow. Light field motion effects provide lively, multi-sensory experiences with Luminous Rendering Engine. Get immersive, dynamic feedback during touch-and-hold interactions across Calculator, Lock screen, and call interfaces. Enhances charging and fingerprint animations with organic light wave patterns that mimic natural movements. Refined exit animations for top-row apps on the Home screen provide smoother, more responsive control. The updated scrolling mechanics deliver a more connected feeling between your touch and the on-screen movement. Trinity Engine Trinity Engine optimizes workload and resources on the fly, maintaining smooth performance across videos, gaming, and extended camera use. The system now handles high-load scenarios more efficiently, with decreased background resource drain during peak usage. Enhances steady gaming performance through intelligent analysis and prioritization of key computational tasks. Concurrent operations like pop-up windows and video calls are managed via smart scheduling, reducing power drain while ensuring stability and smoothness. Core system performance enhanced for faster app launches, smoother taps, and fluid scrolling. Photo albums now load faster and use less power when displaying thumbnails, improving overall battery life. Faster previews for cached videos and thumbnails in supported third-party apps A new network power-saving strategy for situations like being offline or roaming helps conserve battery, giving you longer usage time. Power saving mode now features tiered performance management that adapts to battery level, ensuring longer endurance with smoother performance.

OnePlus AI, Intelligently Yours Mind Space Adds Plus to Mind Space integration on screenshot thumbnails, letting you instantly save content with a single tap. Use Plus to Mind Space in landscape mode, so you can quickly capture widescreen content. Adds Mind Assistant on the Mind Space home page—ask it to search your saved content, with options to favorite, copy, and more. Mind Space now suggests collections—tap to create them instantly for quicker content browsing. AI-powered Photos New visual update for Photos brings an immersive, seamless browsing experience. Photo albums are now easier to navigate with clearer categories and personalized sorting for frequently used ones. Checking photo info is easier—just swipe up for details and where it’s stored. Discover a suite of new video editing features like splitting, merging, adjusting playback speed, transitions, and adding background music. Produce high-quality videos directly from your edits with ease. Key video editing features—such as crop, rotation, parameter adjustment, and filters—have been refined to deliver a more polished video editing experience. Create motion photo collages without losing quality and HDR effects of the photos, along with a selection of new templates for more personalized creations. Motion photos can now be instantly converted to slow-motion, highlighting every vibrant detail. AI Portrait Glow identifies challenging conditions like dim light, backlight, or overhead lighting, using AI to reconstruct balanced illumination for more natural-looking portraits. AI-powered Note A new block editing mode lets you swipe left or right to select text, images, tables, or documents, enabling batch formatting and rapid repositioning more efficiently than ever. Touch and hold on images to switch between views, now with a side-by-side display for a smoother viewing experience. Share complete notes in one link, including text, images, audio, and videos. Introduces text highlighting: touch and hold to bold or change color, making it faster to emphasize key notes. New text formatting tools—switch fonts, apply wavy underlines, insert dividers, or highlight text—for more stylish and personalized notes. AI Recorder Redesigns the Recorder app with a refreshed interface and more intuitive interactions. AI-driven noise cancellation enhances recordings by reducing background noise and highlighting human voices. Recording is smarter—contexts such as meetings, lectures, or interviews are auto-detected, with matching templates applied for better usability. Adds link sharing for recordings—send audio, transcript, and summaries all at once with one tap. AI Translate Experience more natural and responsive interactions in both Fullscreen translate and Partial translate. AI Writer AI Writer, a clever writing assistant that instantly helps you generate text and bring your ideas to life, is now available throughout the system. Introduces AI-driven writing capabilities across the system. You can now leverage AI to help generate content when taking notes, creating social media posts, or selecting text within system apps. The writing assistant is now more versatile. Beyond crafting social media posts from your images and text, you can freely generate a wide range of content—from work summaries and personal reflections to speeches and self-introductions. It’s your go-to tool for any writing need. Generate mind maps and tables from text instantly with the enhanced document creation feature. AI VoiceScribe AI VoiceScribe and Call Summary are now smarter with automatic context detection for deeper insights. Alternative summary templates are available for you to choose from to get the most practical information. Summaries are now easier to share and archive. Choose to export them as a shareable link, an image, a Word/PDF file, or a note.

Uniquely Yours Your Phone, Your Creative Playground The dynamic interplay between light and surroundings can now be captured by the innovative light field technology to deliver an authentic, immersive, and naturally beautiful visual experience. Subtle play of light and shadow enriches the overall look and tactile feel of the system. Luminous Rendering Engine brings light field animations that create more vivid, immersive multi-sensory experiences. Progressive blur effects powered by Aurora effects now enhance UI depth, creating a more transparent and immersive feel. The Aurora visual effects bring a premium and refined look with upgraded particle effects, glow effects, ripple effects, and chromatic aberration. Enhances design elements like diagrams and illustrations for improved readability and style. Introduces the new system-wide serif font “One Serif,” optimized for immersive reading with a classic, elegant aesthetic. Adds immersive weather visuals rendered in real time using Luminous Rendering Engine and live weather data for lifelike atmospheric effects. Optimizes the design and feel of core system interfaces like the notification drawer, Quick Settings, Setup Wizard, and system upgrades for clearer information and a more refined look. Apps like Clock, Calculator, and Compass are redesigned with lifelike textures and lighting for a more engaging experience. Flux Home screen New Home screen icons showcase lifelike visuals and intricate detail through light field styling. Enjoy a cleaner, more organized Home screen with optimized grid and layout—making icons, folders, and widgets look tidier than ever. Drag to resize icons and add app shortcuts for a more tailored Home screen. Large folder layouts get more variety. Hold to select 9-grid, 4-grid, or feature a bigger icon for the first app. Introduces an uncluttered Home screen design by removing text beneath icons. Adds and refines multiple Home screen widgets for a richer, more functional experience. The Home screen edit mode interface has been refined, and you can rearrange the page order. The search bar in Drawer mode has been relocated to the Home screen bottom for improved accessibility. Quickly find apps in Drawer mode by swiping the index bar. Drawer mode now organizes your apps into categories, making them easier to find. App suggestions in the Drawer are now more helpful, prioritizing the apps you use most often and those you’ve used recently. The Home screen, Lock screen & style page is now more structured and easier to navigate. AI-powered Flux themes AI-enhanced flux themes highlight epic stills and vibrant moments. Experience the Sublime Grandeur motion wallpapers: as clouds part, sunlight floods your Lock screen in dazzling hues. Introduces multiple sets of motion wallpapers, bringing your screen to life with dynamic, vivid scenes that unleash unconfined vitality. Now you can set motion photos and videos as your wallpaper with AI-powered depth effects, creating a vibrant look each time your screen lights up. Adds a modular, real-time editing framework where changes appear instantly for greater freedom. A new option to set custom text on your Lock screen gives you more freedom for personal expression. The Lock screen now allows configuring lower-left and lower-right shortcuts for instant access. Full-screen Always-On Display shows your Lock screen wallpaper, widgets, notifications, time, and more—even when the screen is off. Adds support for flux theme icon styles that automatically adapt to your wallpaper colors for a cohesive look. Specially crafted Dark mode icon styles offer a more comfortable viewing experience and help protect your eyes.

Communication and interconnection Touch to share Touch to share allows you to quickly share content and files while viewing in Photos, Notes, and My Files. OnePlus Connect Mirror your phone to your PC—unlock it across devices, share files between systems, and even open multiple phone windows for multitasking. Handy shortcuts let you hide, show, and resize windows in a snap. New cross-device search in O+ Connect lets you search files across your PC and phone at once. Copy text on one device and paste it on another with new cross-device clipboard sharing. Device Connect settings are now grouped by device type and use case, simplifying navigation. Smart Cars Enhances in-car Bluetooth pairing to provide a more seamless experience. My Devices Adds My Devices in Quick Settings, letting you check and control all your linked devices in one place. Introduces My Devices widgets on the Home screen, allowing you to add widgets for individual devices or a comprehensive device overview for simpler management. Network optimization Share your phone’s Wi-Fi connection with your tablet for seamless browsing. Enhanced Wi-Fi algorithms boost network performance in weak-signal areas like elevators, bathrooms, and office corners. AI LinkBoost enhancements improve kernel scheduling, ensuring more reliable connectivity for widely used apps.

Attention to detail, everywhere Camera You can now take motion photos in Master mode with customizable style parameters to capture unique animated moments. Enhanced Portrait mode gives you creative control with seamless zoom and the ability to adjust the frame for the best perspective. AI-enhanced Doc Scanner instantly transforms physical documents into digital files for storage and printing. Camera now supports Text Scanner mode, which automatically corrects and crops photos of screens and projector screens. Game Assistant Record gameplay without distractions—notifications, Game Assistant, or floating windows are now excluded to protect your privacy. Choose recording quality in Game Capture — motion photos and Flashback clips now in high definition. New Game Capture feature: use Motion screenshots and Flashback recording together for a more convenient capture experience. Game Assistant Record gameplay without distractions—notifications, Game Assistant, or floating windows are now excluded to protect your privacy. Choose recording quality in Game Capture — motion photos and Flashback clips now in high definition. New Game Capture feature: use Motion screenshots and Flashback recording together for a more convenient capture experience. Notifications & Quick Settings Quick Settings now offers expanded customization: 2×1 tiles, plus removal, addition, and rearrangement of audio, brightness, volume, and My Devices modules. Streamlined notification design maximizes space usage and delivers a quicker browsing experience. Lock screen notifications now intelligently position themselves below the fingerprint indicator. This allows you to see more notification content at a glance, even when multiple notifications are present. More details Play ringtones only in your earbuds when they’re connected, preventing sound from disturbing others in public. A dedicated page for AI settings has been added for you to manage all AI features. Adds Bosnian to the list of available system languages. The Smart Sidebar’s design has been refined with an improved aesthetic. Updates include the option for single/two-column display and greater personalization of the floating sidebar icon. Faster, more flexible sharing with a redesigned panel, showing contacts and customizable app links. Banner notification interactions are now more streamlined, with apps opening in small windows instead of full view. Foreground and background activity times are now displayed on a redesigned battery page for accurate tracking. Upgrades data transfer speed and experience when migrating data from iOS to OnePlus devices.

Security & privacy Others Get notified when risky apps launch — Phone Manager uses Live Alerts and notifications to keep your device secure. Touch and hold any app icon on the Home screen to access options for locking or hiding it.

Have you received the update? What are your impressions? Let us know in the comments below!

