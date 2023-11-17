OnePlus 11's Oxygen OS 14 update comes with Snapchat and Microsoft Phone Link integration

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has recently begun rolling out Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 to the OnePlus 11.

With this update, the phone gets an extra Snapchat widget for the OnePlus Shelf feature and a lockscreen shortcut for Snapchat that launches you straight into the camera pane within the app.

Also included is a tighter integration with Microsoft Phone Link, enabling features such as phone mirroring on your PC and instant hotspot connections.

OnePlus recently began rolling out the Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 stable update to the OnePlus 11. The update is first being rolled out to users in the beta programs before it begins rolling out to all users on the stable branch. While OnePlus has provided a lengthy changelog, it has curiously missed out on two significant features that are new to this update: Snapchat and Microsoft Phone Link integration.

Oxygen OS 14 brings Snapchat to the Shelf and Lockscreen OnePlus and OPPO have a running partnership with Snapchat that puts a Bitmoji on the Always On Display. The partnership deepens with Oxygen OS 14 (and Color OS 14), with Snapchat now finding a spot on the OnePlus Shelf feature and a Snapchat shortcut on the lockscreen. OnePlus has not announced this change for some reason.

The Snapchat widget on OnePlus Shelf would display your Snap Map, highlighting the location of your Best Friends on the app. The lockscreen shortcut opens straight into the camera mode on the app, letting you quickly take a snap and send it forward.

OnePlus also tightly integrates Microsoft Phone Link into Oxygen OS OnePlus separately announced that it is integrating Microsoft Phone Link within Oxygen OS, making it easier to control your phone from your PC. Microsoft Phone Link integration appears as a new “Link to Windows” stub at Settings > Connection & sharing.

All Android users can download the Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store, while the corresponding Phone Link app comes preloaded on Windows 11. However, the ecosystem functionality is fairly limited for phones that have to download the Link to Windows app.

As Mishaal Rahman notes, integrating Microsoft Phone Link into the phone opens up additional features. Oxygen OS 14 users can now use features like Phone Screen to mirror their phone’s screen to their Windows PC. They can also mirror individual apps. The Instant Hotspot feature will automatically connect your Windows PC to your phone’s mobile hotspot.

Previously, only Samsung Galaxy smartphones have had this tighter integration with Microsoft Phone Link, but now the feature gap narrows between One UI vs Oxygen OS. You can spot the integration by locating the “Link to Windows” stub in your phone’s Settings app. If it is present, then your phone will support the additional functionality.

Comments