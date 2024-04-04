Oxygen OS vs One UI: A thorough comparison of the two popular Android skins

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

There are many folks out there who swear by stock Android. While we would agree that many Android skins tend to be bloated and poorly designed in comparison, some skins work so well that they transcend stock Android to become something even better. Today, we’re going to look at two of those skins in a kind of face-off event: Oxygen OS vs One UI.

Oxygen OS is the Android skin used exclusively by Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. The skin debuted on the OnePlus One after the company’s partnership with Cyanogen, Inc failed. That company’s skin — known as Cyanogen OS — originally powered the One. In the beginning, Oxygen OS was all about simplicity with an experience as close to stock as possible. Things have changed a bit since then, though.

One UI is the Android skin used exclusively by South Korean smartphone maker Samsung. Most would consider it the third iteration of its original Android skin, TouchWiz. That skin eventually became Samsung Experience which itself evolved into One UI. Samsung’s Android skin is all about options — it allows the user to do pretty much anything they would want at the cost of simplicity.

In the Oxygen OS vs One UI debate, you might already know which side you fall on. However, some people may have only ever used Samsung devices and might be curious to know what all the fuss is about regarding Oxygen OS. Conversely, some people may have abandoned Samsung for OnePlus back in the TouchWiz days and would like to know what One UI is like. Hopefully, this article will answer any questions you may have.

Oxygen OS vs One UI notes: To examine the two Android skins, we used a OnePlus 12 running Android 14 (Oxygen OS v14.0.0.604 EX01) and a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running Android 14 (One UI v6.1). Whenever possible, the comparisons were made using out-of-the-box configurations of the software.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: The basic takeaway

Originally, Oxygen OS was very much like stock Android. OnePlus tweaked it a bit by making things more elegant and adding some very useful features. The overall goal, though, was to keep things “fast and smooth,” a phrase that the company still uses in its marketing.

However, Oxygen OS has shifted dramatically away from this ethos over the past few years. Now, the core code of Oxygen OS is OPPO’s Color OS (the two companies merged in 2021). This makes the “new” Oxygen OS much more feature-heavy and very different from stock Android.

This has changed the Oxygen OS vs One UI debate significantly. In the old days, Oxygen OS and One UI were like the macOS and Windows of the Android world. By that, I mean Oxygen OS relied on simplicity and elegance at the expense of features, while One UI did the opposite.

Now, though, things aren’t so simple. Oxygen OS looks different from One UI, but both skins cater to the same ideas. They both don’t look like stock Android and offer many extra features.

With all that in mind, let’s break down the major aspects of an Android skin and look at Oxygen OS vs One UI in each one.

Always-on and ambient display

Believe it or not, OnePlus officially debuted an always-on display in 2020 with the OnePlus 8T. However, Samsung has had AODs on its flagships for years, making OnePlus the late-comer to this particular party.

With either operating system, the AOD is disabled by default. Since it drains a bit more battery than when it’s left off, both companies assume it’s better to leave it disabled and then let the people who want it find the setting to turn it on. If you don’t want it on all the time, you can schedule it out on both platforms.

Once you have it enabled, features are very similar between Oxygen OS vs One UI. For example, Oxygen OS 14 gives you over a dozen different formats for your AOD, with the ability to customize most of them, and Samsung does this, too.

Notably, Samsung also allows you to get even more themes and customizations from the Galaxy Store — a trend that will pop up a lot throughout this article. Additionally, you can choose the fonts and colors of each aspect.

Thankfully, both Android skins offer plenty of customizations for their always-on displays.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Lock screen

One UI Lock Screen One UI Lock Screen Settings One UI Lock Screen Editor OOS Lock Screen OOS Lock Screen Settings OOS Lock Screen Shortcuts

Once you get out of the always-on display, you enter the lock screen. Once again, by default, Samsung and OnePlus offer pretty much the same thing here. The only major difference between the two defaults is that OnePlus offers a shortcut for voice commands (through Google Assistant) in the lower-left corner. In One UI, Samsung has a shortcut to the dialer in the same spot.

However, as one would expect, Samsung offers plenty of customization features for the lock screen. For example, you can change those two bottom apps to be whatever you like. However, note that some will require security authentication.

You can also add widgets to your lock screen in One UI, which brings in specialized widgets created by Samsung. You can add/remove these in the lock screen settings.

To its credit, Oxygen OS allows you to change the lock screen, such as wallpaper (naturally), how your notifications show up, or even disable notifications altogether. You can also add a brief message to the lock screen, such as your contact information (should your phone get lost) or an inspirational quote. However, One UI also offers these settings. OnePlus’ skin is missing the ability to add any app in place of the Google Assistant shortcut and also doesn’t allow lock screen widgets.

Lock screen security To leave the lock screen and gain access to the phone, you’ll need to unlock it. Depending on which device you have, there could be different options for either One UI or Oxygen OS. However, there will be a lot of crossovers.

Both Android skins offer plenty of ways for you to unlock the phone, including a PIN entry, a swipe pattern, a text password, and the very insecure face unlock (since Samsung and OnePlus have yet to roll out phones with 3D sensors on the front, this isn’t an advisable option). If you don’t care much about security, you can also choose to just swipe out of the lock screen or even deactivate it all together, as both skins have these options.

Almost all newer Samsung and OnePlus devices also feature fingerprint scanners, whether under the display or elsewhere. This is also an option with One UI and Oxygen OS.

In both skins, you can also choose how the lock screen is activated. For example, how fast after the display goes to sleep do you want the phone to lock itself? The default is five seconds, but you can make this shorter or longer. You can also choose whether or not hitting the power key (which will immediately put the screen to sleep) locks the device or not in both skins.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Home screen

One UI Home Screen One UI Home Screen Settings OOS Home Screen OOS Home Screen Settings

Once you’ve unlocked your smartphone, you hit the home screen. It’s pretty incredible how similar One UI and Oxygen OS are out-of-the-box here. Although things are re-ordered a bit, the layouts have the same information and available functions. OnePlus’ four default dock apps are the same as Samsung’s. There’s a Google search bar in the same position on each screen, too.

Notably, by default, Microsoft apps have prominent placement on the One UI home screen. Samsung’s own Galaxy Store also gets some prime home screen real estate next to the Play Store.

OnePlus heavily leans on Google apps for its home screen. If you swipe to the right, there are a few more apps on the second panel, too. By default, Samsung’s home screen only has one panel.

Oxygen OS borrows a bunch of features from Color OS for the home screen. You can change transition animations, the shapes of icons, wallpaper styles, and icon layout grids. One UI has fewer features — you can’t change the transition animations, for example. However, both Android skins have plenty of tweaks to make to get your home screen to feel like yours.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Home screen settings

One UI Home Screen Long Press One UI Home Screen Settings One UI Widget Picker OOS Home Screen Long Press OOS Home Screen Settings OOS Widget Picker

You can long-press on some empty space from the home screen on either Oxygen OS or One UI and pull up the home screen settings. We’re going to break down each aspect of the various settings here.

Basic settings Samsung offers a few extra functions here as compared to OnePlus. With One UI, you can easily add blank home screen pages by swiping right and clicking the plus button. We’re not sure why you would ever want blank home screen pages, but One UI gives you that option. You can also easily delete home screen pages regardless of whether they have content in them or not.

If you swipe left on the home screen settings page on One UI, you can enable or disable Samsung Free (on some devices, this can also be Google Discover).

Meanwhile, Oxygen OS doesn’t offer either of these features. To control how Google Discover works, you need to go to the main Android settings section. You also can’t add blank home screens here.

Wallpapers Both Oxygen OS and One UI have quick shortcuts for changing wallpapers to their respective control centers. Here you can easily change the lock screen wallpaper or home screen wallpaper, regardless of which skin you’re using.

Oxygen OS has a special setting here called Workshop. Using a photo you upload, it pulls the color information from the picture and then creates various algorithmic wallpapers incorporating those colors. If you spot a color scheme you like, this is an easy way to make your phone match. You can also take a selfie to match your phone’s wallpaper to your outfit, for example.

One UI offers something else called Wallpaper Services. Here you can program your lock screen wallpaper to change constantly between photos in various categories. Samsung also offers Creative wallpapers, which uses cloud-based generative AI to create wallpapers through standardized text prompts. Oxygen OS currently does not offer a built-in generative AI wallpaper service.

If you want to do even more with your wallpapers in One UI, you can hit the Explore more wallpapers button and visit the Galaxy Themes store, where you can browse through free and paid theming aspects to install on your phone.

Widgets Samsung and OnePlus took very different approaches when it came to organizing widgets. Oxygen OS presents widgets in a very simple way: a vertically-scrolling list in alphabetical order. It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

One UI uses the stock Android system for widgets. This categorizes widgets to make them easier to navigate. You just need to hit the dropdown menu to find what you want in each category. It makes things a little easier to sort through, but there’s a lot more tapping involved.

The one aspect here where Samsung undoubtedly wins is the fact that there’s a search bar at the top of the One UI widget selector screen. Oxygen OS cannot search for widgets for some reason.

Theming Oxygen OS has a theming section called Wallpapers & style. However, it is not accessible from the home screen settings page — you’ll need to go to Android settings to find it. Once you do, you can change the font, icons, and wallpaper (naturally).

One UI, however, offers a quick shortcut to its theming section in the home screen settings area, appropriately called Wallpaper & style (note the singular form of “wallpaper”). It offers similar features as Oxygen OS. At the bottom of the wallpaper selection area, there’s a link to the Galaxy Themes store, where you can find free and paid themes to install.

Dark mode

One UI Light Mode One UI Dark Mode OOS Light Mode OOS Dark Mode

Thankfully, if you choose a side in the Oxygen OS vs One UI battle, you don’t need to sacrifice access to a dark mode with either choice. Both Android skins offer dark mode toggles within system settings. They also each offer a dark mode toggle from within the Quick Settings tiles (when you fully drop the notification drawer), which gives you easy access.

Both skins also allow you to enable/disable dark mode through scheduling automatically. You can have the dark mode switch on after sunset and then switch off at sunrise. You can also manually schedule it out yourself if you like.

Interestingly, OnePlus offers a neat setting that gives you a little more control over your dark mode experience. Within Android settings, you can choose between three modes: Enhanced (default), Medium, and Gentle. Enhanced is for OLED displays and represents truly black backgrounds. Gentle offers dark gray backgrounds for a pseudo-dark mode. Obviously, Medium offers a middle ground between the two.

Samsung, meanwhile, offers a binary system: dark mode is either off or on.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: App drawer

One UI App Drawer One UI Drawer Search One UI App Organization OOS App Drawer OOS Drawer Search OOS Drawer Organization

A quick swipe up anywhere on the home screens of either Oxygen OS or One UI will bring up the app drawer. This is where all your apps get organized unless you previously chose to eliminate the app drawer and have everything be on the home screens.

In older versions of Oxygen OS, you would also find a nifty feature called Hidden Space. This allowed you to hide apps and lock them behind a password. However, in Oxygen OS 14, this feature is gone, with OPPO’s version known as Private Safe taking its place. With this, you set a password for all your privacy-centric software needs, such as hiding apps, taking private notes, locking apps, and storing media securely. This password is not the same as your lock screen password/PIN/code, which adds an extra layer of protection since accessing your phone won’t necessarily give someone the ability to access Private Safe.

One UI has a similar feature called Secure Folder. It works in basically the same way, but it is accessible by an app called Secure Folder and not by swiping left from the app drawer like on Oxygen OS.

As far as app drawer organization goes, Oxygen OS lists your apps alphabetically by default, while One UI lists your apps in the order they were installed. Both skins allow you to customize the order, but only One UI allows you to move around the apps manually and create your own custom order. Oxygen OS 14 only allows you to sort alphabetically, by install time, and by most used.

Oxygen OS only has one option for the layout of its app drawer: a vertical-scrolling list with four columns of icons resulting in around 28 apps per page. One UI has horizontal-scrolling pages and allows you to choose how many icons appear on each page, with the minimum being 20 and the maximum being 30.

Thankfully, both app drawers have a search bar at the top, which is essential for anyone who finds themselves with hundreds of apps installed on their phone. These search bars can also search inside your apps and the Play Store, which is one of Android 12’s star features that carried over to Android 14.

Pre-installed apps

One UI App List One UI Bloatware Can Uninstall One UI Bloatware Can't Uninstall OOS App List OOS Bloatware Can Uninstall OOS Bloatware Can Uninstall

Oxygen OS bloatware Most of the pre-installed apps with a OnePlus phone are made by Google. Chrome is the default browser, Google Pay is the default wallet app, Gmail is the default email app, and on and on.

OnePlus does pre-install some of its own apps, though. There’s a weather app, an app designed to help you move your data from another phone, and an app that links to the OnePlus community forums. These three apps can be uninstalled if you don’t want them.

The only third-party, non-Google app pre-installed on OnePlus phones is Netflix. However, as of Oxygen OS 14, this can be uninstalled.

Essentially, it is possible to make an Oxygen OS phone completely bloatware-free. Furthermore, if you wanted to do that, it wouldn’t take you long because there are very few pre-installed apps. Samsung, on the other hand…

One UI bloatware When it comes to One UI, pre-installed apps run rampant. Different apps are pre-installed on different phones, so you may or may not have them all. Here is a list of the Samsung apps on a Galaxy S23 Ultra that you cannot uninstall or even disable:

AR Doodle

AR Emoji/Stickers

Bixby Vision

Samsung Internet

Galaxy Store

Interpreter Samsung Checkout

Samsung Cloud

Samsung Galaxy Friends

Samsung Pass

Samsung Visit In

With these apps, the only thing you can do is hide them. They will still be active in the background and take up internal storage space.

Additionally, Samsung includes a bevy of Google and Microsoft apps, Netflix, and Facebook. Some of these apps can be either disabled or fully uninstalled, but others, such as Microsoft’s OneDrive, can only be disabled.

The bottom line regarding apps is that Samsung really wants you to use its proprietary apps, while OnePlus leaves it mostly up to you.

App folders

One UI Folder One UI Long Press Folder One UI Folder Color Picker OOS Folder OOS Long Press Folder OOS Enlarged Folder

Oxygen OS and One UI offer almost identical options when organizing your apps into folders. Regardless of the platform, you can drag two apps together to create a folder automatically. You can then name that folder whatever you like and then add or remove apps from it to your heart’s content.

You can also create folders for the home screen and the app drawer independently in both skins. Or, you can make one in the app drawer and drag it onto the home screen to create a duplicate. However, the copied folder will become independent, i.e., adding an app to one won’t automatically add that same app to the other.

There are two main differences here. The first is that One UI allows you to change the background color of a folder. Oxygen OS does not have this option. Meanwhile, Oxygen OS allows you to enlarge folders so they are easier to use on the home screen, which One UI does not offer.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Notification shade

One UI Notifications First Pull One UI Notifications Second Pull One UI Notifications Customization Oxygen OS Notifications First Pull Oxygen OS Notifications Second Pull Oxygen OS Notifications Customization

The notification shade is probably one of the most important and defining aspects of Android. As such, the way an Android skin organizes and displays the information here is incredibly important.

Obviously, both skins will show you all your notifications here. You can also swipe notifications away or long-press one to see additional options related to that application. However, the design of the shade, as well as what information is shown there, differs across each skin.

First pull On One UI, with your first pull, you’ll see the first six Quick Settings tiles in a circular shape, along with the date, time, and status bar information. There’s also a button for accessing Android Settings, depicted as a small gear icon. By default, One UI also shows two buttons quickly linking you to Device control (controlling smart home devices, mostly) and Media output. However, you can remove these buttons if you don’t want them there.

Your first pull on Oxygen OS includes seven Quick Tiles, with the first two being larger and linking to your network and Bluetooth settings. It also includes a brightness slider on the first pull of the drawer, which One UI reserves for the second pull. There’s also the date, time, status bar icons, and the shortcut to Android Settings is here and in pretty much the same place.

Second pull On One UI, your second notification pull brings an explosion of information and controls. You see a total of 14 Quick Tiles, with your network and Bluetooth settings taking a prominent place at the top. The brightness slider also appears, as well as controls for Eye comfort shield and Dark mode. At the bottom, you’ll find a Smart view button for mirroring your screen and the previously mentioned Device control. Finally, at the top, you’ll see an edit button (signified by a pencil icon) that allows you to customize which Quick Tiles appear at the top and a power button.

By contrast, when you do a second pull of the notification shade in Oxygen OS, you don’t see nearly as much information. Really you just gain access to seven more Quick Tiles and an overflow menu signified by the traditional three dots. In this menu, you can edit the Quick Tiles or change media output.

Oxygen OS Shelf

OOS Shelf OOS Shelf Remove Widget OOS Shelf Add Widget

Oxygen OS has a proprietary version of the notification shade called Shelf. By default, Shelf appears when you pull down anywhere on the display that’s not the upper fourth. In other words, if you swipe down from the middle or bottom of the display, you’ll get Shelf and not the notification shade.

Shelf is essentially a collection of home screen widgets. By default, you’ll find clock, weather, step, and note widgets. You’ll also get an ad for Spotify (which is interesting because Spotify is not pre-installed on the phone). You can easily remove any of these widgets (including the ad) and add more by hitting the “+” icon. You can put pretty much any desktop widget you want here.

If you don’t care for Shelf, you can shut it off. Doing so forces the traditional notification shade to drop down when you swipe down from any place on the display, not just the upper fourth.

Recent apps (aka Overview)

One UI Recent Apps One UI Recent Apps Menu One UI Recent Apps Empty OOS Recent Apps OOS Recent Apps Menu OOS Recent Apps Empty

When you hit the recent apps button from the navigation bar (or use the gesture of swiping up from the nav bar), you’re taken to the recent apps screen (also known as the Overview). Here, you can see the last app you viewed and all the apps you currently have open. You can also swipe away individual apps by flinging them up to the top of the screen or hitting a button to close all the apps at once. This is all the same regardless of which skin you are using.

In Oxygen OS, there’s an overflow menu button at the top right of each app card in Overview. If you tap that, you’ll see you can lock an app, hide that app’s content from appearing in Overview (useful for banking apps and others with sensitive information), or manage that particular app’s status within the Overview.

One UI offers all those same features. However, there’s no overflow menu for each app — instead, you tap on the app’s icon, which appears above each card. Notably, through this method, you can open a split-screen view with that app and whatever app is active at the moment, or open the app in pop-up view. These are both options Oxygen OS doesn’t offer, at least from the Overview menu.

One thing Oxygen OS does beat One UI on, though, is the number of apps you can lock. Samsung only lets you lock three apps at a time, while OnePlus doesn’t have this limitation.

Navigation

One UI Navigation One UI Nav Button Options One UI Gesture Nav Options OOS Gesture Navigation OOS Nav Button Options OOS Gesture Nav Tutorial

When you first set up a Samsung phone, it defaults to the traditional three-button navigation layout. On the other hand, a OnePlus phone asks you which one you’d prefer during the initial setup, with gesture navigation being the pre-selected choice.

Three-button navigation Both One UI and Oxygen OS show you the classic three-button navigation bar with a circular home button in the middle and the recent apps and back buttons flanking it on either side. Thankfully, in both skins, you can swap the button layout to your preference (although the home button must remain in the center).

In One UI 6.1 and later, long-pressing on the home button launches Circle to Search, a Google/Samsung feature. On Oxygen OS, this same action on the home button launches Google Assistant or Gemini, depending on the user’s choice.

A double-tap of the recent apps button in either skin will quickly bounce you to the most recently used app. There are no options for long-pressing or double-tapping the back button.

Gesture navigation Both Oxygen OS and One UI offer gesture-based navigation options if you don’t want to use the classic three-button layout. With gesture navigation, the buttons disappear and are replaced by a thin bar at the bottom of the display. You swipe up on the bar to go home, swipe in from the sides to go back, swipe up and hold to see recent apps, etc.

Oxygen OS offers a unique feature here, which allows you to hide the horizontal bar if you think it’s an eyesore. It also gives you an optional way to use the “back” gesture (swiping inward from the right or left of the screen). With this option turned on, you can swipe in and hold to switch to the previously used app. However, this does not turn off the standard gesture for that same action.

In One UI, with the Galaxy S Ultra and Galaxy Note series, you can also block the use of gestures while you’re using the S Pen. By default in One UI 6.1 and later, long-pressing the nav bar opens Circle to Search, just like when using the standard buttons. However, in Oxygen OS, long-pressing the nav bar doesn’t do anything.

Volume rocker

One UI Volume Rocker One UI Volume Panel One UI Screenshot OOS Volume Rocker OOS Volume Panel OOS Screenshot Options

Using the phone’s volume rocker buttons on Oxygen OS and One UI turns various sound volumes up or down. However, each system also offers a few options on how to customize that experience and different things you can do with multi-button presses and holds.

Both skins offer an accessibility feature that involves holding down both volume keys for three seconds. Doing so will result in one of the multiple different actions you can choose from in each skin. Both skins also allow you to automatically control the volume of active media when using the volume rocker.

On either Oxygen OS or One UI, quickly pressing the power button and the volume down button together will take a screenshot. This is similar to most other Android phones.

On Oxygen OS 14, nothing happens if you hold the volume down button and the power button aside from the screenshot it will capture. You can, however, change what holding down the power button alone does (see next section). You can also uses a three-finger swipe gesture for capturing screenshots if the volume button method isn’t working for you.

By default, within One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, holding down the power button and the volume down button brings up the power menu and doesn’t capture a screenshot. This can be changed, though (see next section).

Power button/side button

One UI Side Button Options One UI App Shortcut Options One UI Power Menu Oxygen OS Power Button Options Oxygen OS Power Button Shortcuts Oxygen OS Power Menu

To clear up any confusion, Samsung doesn’t refer to the power button as such. Instead, Samsung refers to it as the side button. OnePlus sticks with the usual power button name.

In Oxygen OS 14, the power button will turn on the device if it is off and shut off the screen if you give it a tap. While the device is on, a long press of the power button brings up Google Assistant (or Gemini) by default. However, you can change this if you like. Instead, you could make a long-press of the power button open up the power menu, which is what most people expect to happen. To get to the power menu under either scenario, you can hold down the power button and the volume up button.

You can customize the power button in three other ways within Oxygen OS, though. The first is that you can make it so that hitting the power button terminates a call, and the second is choosing if a power button tap while the display is on locks the phone instantly or just turns off the display. The third customization is turning off the feature where a double-tap quickly opens the camera. These toggles are easily found in Android settings.

In One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a long-press of the side button launches Bixby by default. This is probably why Samsung doesn’t call it a power button. To turn off your device, you instead need to swipe down the notification drawer and hit the software power button you find there. Conversely, as described in the previous section, you can hold down the side key and the volume down button.

Thankfully, Samsung lets you alter how all this works. You can customize what a double-press of the side key button does (launch camera, launch Bixby, or launch an app of your choice) as well as make it so holding down the side key launches the power menu rather than Bixby.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Settings

One UI Settings One UI Settings Search One UI Battery Stats OOS Settings OOS Settings Search OOS Battery Stats

The Android Settings panel is one of the most important parts of the operating system. This is where you go to tweak Android to your liking, keep your privacy and security in check, monitor apps, check your data usage, and more.

Both Oxygen OS and One UI alter how the Android settings panel looks compared to stock Android, but all the basic toggles and options are there — they just will be in different places.

Ultimately, Oxygen OS offers the closest thing to stock Android compared to One UI. OnePlus makes a few subtle tweaks and also changes the order of some headers. However, those used to Pixel devices or stock Android will easily find what you’re looking for.

Meanwhile, One UI changes everything around. Headers are renamed, new categories are presented, and sub-headings are moved from one section to another. It can be very confusing, especially for those who are used to the more uniform Android settings.

Thankfully, Oxygen OS and One UI offer search bars or search bar shortcuts at the top of every page within Android settings. If you get lost, you can always use that as a fallback to find what you’re looking for.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Camera

One UI Camera App One UI Camera Pro Mode One UI Camera Settings Oxygen OS Camera App Oxygen OS Camera Master Mode Oxygen OS Camera Settings

All Samsung and OnePlus phones have cameras, and each company has its own camera app that is the default. You can always install other camera apps from the Google Play Store, but both companies want you to use their system out-of-the-box.

Throughout its history, OnePlus has faced a lot of criticism related to its cameras. Meanwhile, Samsung’s cameras continue to be some of the best camera phones you can get in the Android world. As such, it shouldn’t be too surprising that, over the years, the OnePlus camera app has started to look a lot like Samsung’s.

Regardless of which app you use, you see a horizontally scrolling list of various camera modes. You can quickly swipe through them to find the one you like and then start shooting. You can also find everything in a traditional apps list if you hit the More option to the right.

These two systems are so similar now that there’s not much difference anymore. Of these two phones, the OnePlus 12 features a unique XPAN mode, so there are some options for that which the Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have. Other than that, though, it’s all very similar.

As stated, OnePlus gets criticized quite a bit for its sub-par cameras, while Samsung is usually lauded for its flagships’ photo quality. If the camera is the most important smartphone feature for you, you’ll likely have a better time with a Samsung device.

Miscellaneous

One UI Dex One UI Edge Panel One UI Galaxy AI Features Oxygen OS Smart Sidebar Oxygen OS Zen Space Oxygen OS AI Eraser

Even in an article this thorough, some things don’t fit into the categories above. We’re going to touch on a few miscellaneous things here.

Edge launchers In One UI, there are a few widgets built into the edges of the display. You can access these widgets by swiping inward from the edge of the phone. By default, when you swipe up from the bottom of the display, you get quick access to Samsung Pay. If you swipe in from the display’s upper right corner, you pull up the Edge Panel, which is basically a mini launcher. Here, you can add app shortcuts, tools (such as a compass), quick contacts, a weather widget, etc. You can also turn both systems off if you like.

In Oxygen OS, there’s Smart Sidebar, which is very similar to Samsung’s Edge Panel. It’s a mini launcher with similar capabilities. However, OnePlus does not have a similar launcher for a payment app. That is exclusively a Samsung thing.

Dex Samsung also offers a desktop mode called Dex. You can connect your phone wired or wirelessly to a monitor (or lapdock) and then use it as if it were a desktop.

This is something OnePlus (and most other Android OEMs, including Google) doesn’t offer. Android 15 might come with a dedicated desktop mode, but we aren’t sure about that yet. For now, if a desktop mode is important to you, Samsung is your best bet, followed by Motorola in second place.

Zen Space Oxygen OS offers a nifty app called Zen Space. With this app, you can force yourself to stop using your phone for a set amount of time. Once you activate Zen Space, you’ll have at least 20 minutes where you can’t do anything with your phone except take photos and accept phone calls. Even restarting the phone won’t exit Zen Space. This is a cool feature that can help people who feel they use their phones too much. If you don’t like it, though, it is easy to uninstall Zen Space just like any other app.

Galaxy AI and AI Eraser With One UI 6.1, Samsung rolled out Galaxy AI, a suite of AI-based tools that work both on-device and in the cloud. The generative wallpaper feature we mentioned earlier and Circle to Search are part of this suite of tools, but there are a lot more to check out. We highly recommend checking out our guide to Galaxy AI for more info.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also has some AI tricks. Recently, the company rolled out AI Eraser, which works a lot like Google’s Magic Eraser, but exclusively for OnePlus phones. There’s no doubt that OnePlus will launch more AI features soon.

Oxygen OS vs One UI: Final thoughts

After going through all this information, you’ve likely concluded that Samsung’s One UI and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS offer a lot of the same features. While there are plenty of differences between the two, most of the integral features people need are within each skin. It ultimately comes down to personal preference which one you like better.

