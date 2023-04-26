Android 14 update tracker: When will your phone get it?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

In February 2023, Google officially announced the first developer preview of Android 14 (now on beta 1.1). This will be the 2023 version of the operating system. There still will be a months-long period of betas before the stable version arrives. But the launch of this operating system version probably has you asking a few questions. Which phones will get Android 14? When can I update to Android 14? We’ve got some answers for you below!

This article will see continuous updates as the release cycle of the 2023 Android version continues. As such, we highly recommend bookmarking this article and coming back occasionally to check if there have been any updates for your phone!

Please note: Android 14 has not been released in a stable form yet. If you want to know when your phone will get the latest official version — Android 13 — check out our Android 13 update tracker

What’s new in Android 14? In 2021, Android 12 was a wild reinvention of what the operating system looks like and can do. In 2022, Android 13 was a subtle iteration of that. In 2023, Android 14 looks to be another iterative year, as there don’t appear to be any huge changes — at least not yet.

There are certainly new things to talk about, though! We know you’ll have more control over font size (you can go up 200% now!), and battery life should be better. There will be more privacy and security features, including prohibiting installing very old apps. However, most of the significant changes to Android 14 are on the developer side, so they’re things the general user won’t see.

It’s early days yet, so there could be a lot more in the pipeline for Android 14 that we don’t know about yet. You can stay up-to-date on the latest confirmed and rumored features using our Android 14 feature hub.

ASUS

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

ASUS promises two Android upgrades for its phones. As such, we know the following phones will get Android 14: ASUS Zenfone 9

ASUS ROG Phone 6 and its variants Phones launched before and including the Zenfone 8 series have already received Android 13, which is the final version promised by ASUS. They will not get Android 14. Any unreleased 2023 phones from ASUS will get Android 14, including the rumored Zenfone 10 and confirmed ROG Phone 7.

As for when you can expect your ASUS phone to get the latest version of Android, the company is pretty slow with its rollouts. We would be surprised if any phones received A14 before the end of 2023.

Google

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority Pixel 7 Pro

Since Google owns Android, it’s no surprise that most of its lineup will get Android 14. Some phones have aged out, but the bulk of its lineup from 2020 and later will get the latest version of the operating system. Here’s the full list:

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Unfortunately, if you have a Pixel phone launched before the Google Pixel 4a 5G — including the earlier, non-5G Google Pixel 4a — you will not get Android 14.

Pixel phones are always the first to get a stable Android release. Judging from the official Android 14 schedule, we anticipate a stable rollout in or around August 2023.

Nothing

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Nothing only has one phone at the moment: the Nothing Phone 1. This phone launched with Android 12 and is currently on Android 13. Nothing promises three Android upgrades, which means the company will deliver Android 14 to the Phone 1.

The big question is when. Nothing doesn’t have a long history of Android releases on which we can base assumptions, so we can’t even guess a timeframe. It’s possible the rollout could begin before the end of 2023, but an early 2024 launch is probably more realistic.

The Nothing Phone 2 will launch in 2023, and it will also get Android 14. It could even come with Android 14 out of the box, depending on its launch timeframe. This is speculation, however.

OnePlus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For the bulk of its flagship phones, OnePlus promises three Android upgrades. Its most recent release — the OnePlus 11 — will even get four Android upgrades. As such, there are quite a few devices we expect to get Android 14:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8T

If you have a flagship OnePlus device — such as the 8T, 9/9 Pro, 10 Pro/10T, etc. — you will see Android 14 faster than other OnePlus devices. On top of that, the newer your phone is, the faster you’ll see the upgrade. In other words, the OnePlus 11 should get it first before the end of 2023, followed closely by the 10T. As you go further down the list, you risk more and more of needing to wait until 2024 to get Android 14.

Samsung

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Without a doubt, Samsung is the best company for Android upgrades. Most of its lineup promises four Android upgrades, and even its budget-tier phones get three upgrades. Because of how large Samsung’s portfolio is and the sheer number of phones that will get Android 14, the list below is not exhaustive. These are the major Samsung phones that will get Android 14:

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy S22 series Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

There are lots of other phones that will receive Android 14, but they are in smaller lines without global availability.

Samsung gets faster and faster with its Android upgrade rollouts. In 2022, it had all of its eligible flagships on Android 13 before the end of 2022. We expect 2023 to be no different. In other words, if you have a Galaxy S or Galaxy Z phone on the list above, you should have Android 14 before the end of the year. Some Galaxy A phones on that list might need to wait until 2024.

Sony

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Sony’s Android support is not great. It only promises two Android upgrades, even for its mega-expensive flagships. As such, the list of phones that will likely get Android 14 is quite short: Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV Of course, we do expect the Xperia 1 V, 5 V, and possibly 10 V to launch in 2023. Those phones will also get Android 14, although we don’t know when they’ll be released.

As for a timeline, the 2023 Xperia phones — which haven’t launched yet — will be the first to get Android 14. We’d expect them to start getting betas towards the end of 2023 and then stable launches in early 2024. Sony could surprise us and get a stable launch out before the end of the year, but don’t bet on it.

