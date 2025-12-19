Galaxy Z Fold 8 camera specs leak, and Samsung's finally on an upgrade streak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable website has revealed the first major details about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 cameras.

The foldable phone could have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP 3x shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was one of the best Android phones of the year, although camera upgrades were restricted to the introduction of a 200MP main camera. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed the first major camera specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Reliable website GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (codenamed Q8) will stick with a 200MP main camera. That’s not a surprise, as Samsung typically uses the same or similar camera sensors for multiple generations.

However, the outlet asserts that the Z Fold 8 will get a 50MP ultrawide camera in lieu of the previous 12MP sensor. This would be in line with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also has a 50MP ultrawide snapper.

Meanwhile, the upcoming foldable is tipped to have a 12MP 3x camera. That would be a mild resolution increase over the Z Fold 7’s 10MP 3x shooter. Finally, Samsung will apparently maintain a 10MP selfie camera on each screen.

The right move for Galaxy Z Fold 8? In any event, the switch from a 12MP to a 50MP ultrawide camera should enable more detailed macro shots as well as 8K video recording via this lens. The latter would be particularly welcomed as video captured via ultrawide cameras is inherently more stable than footage via main cameras.

However, people who value camera zoom (like me) will undoubtedly be disappointed that Samsung isn’t bringing a 50MP sensor to the telephoto camera instead. After all, a high-resolution telephoto camera delivers much better hybrid and digital zoom compared to a 10MP or 12MP shooter. In fact, other phones with 50MP 3x cameras offer 6x zoom at a lossless resolution. A 50MP 3x telephoto camera also means you can capture full-resolution images with plenty of resolvable detail for cropping after the fact.

Otherwise, GalaxyClub reports that another upcoming Samsung foldable, codenamed H8, might have the same 50MP ultrawide shooter. It’s unclear if this is the rumored wide Fold, an FE model, or something different altogether.

