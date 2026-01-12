Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specs might look a little too familiar

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could retain the same camera setup as previous models: a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung could update the sensors themselves and tweak other camera features. However, significant hardware upgrades aren’t expected.

Samsung may reduce the phone’s weight from Flip 7’s 188g to just 150g with this upcoming model.

Many recent leaks have been for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the wide Fold 8, rather than the Galaxy Z Flip 8. We’re still expecting an update to the foldable, and today, we finally have more information on what camera upgrades the Flip 8 could be packing.

Galaxyclub reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could continue to sport a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera.

If all of these numbers sound familiar, it’s because they are. These numbers match those of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 6. The selfie camera was last upgraded with the Flip 5, which features a new lens assembly that increases the aperture from f/2.4 to f/2.2. However, other details remain the same as those of the Flip 4. The ultrawide camera, meanwhile, has remained unchanged since the original Galaxy Z Flip was introduced in 2020!

The report notes that there is a possibility that Samsung could update the sensors themselves and tweak other camera features. However, major upgrades are not expected with this generation. Samsung is reportedly making the Flip 8 lighter, weighing 150g compared to the Flip 7’s 188g. This means there’s still something for new buyers to look forward to. Of course, nothing is official until it is officially announced, so we’ll have to wait until a presumed Unpacked unveiling in July to learn more.

