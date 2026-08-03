One UI 9.5 surfaces again, this time with the Galaxy S27 Ultra

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Just weeks after the official One UI 9 release, Samsung already appears to be testing One UI 9.5

The latest build, spotted on Samsung’s test servers, appears to be for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Sadly, that’s all we know of Samsung’s upcoming UI.

Samsung’s latest firmware, One UI 9, was officially announced only a couple of weeks ago, but it remains exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and the Flip 8. While a beta has been available for the Galaxy S26 series for several months, Samsung hasn’t specified One UI 9’s official rollout timelines for existing or older devices. Despite that, work for the next iteration, i.e., One UI 9.5, already appears to have begun.

The first One UI 9.5 build has supposedly surfaced on Samsung’s test servers, hinting at active trials for the upcoming firmware. According to tipster Fahad Ali Javed, who shared the purported evidence on X (via SamMobile), the build is meant for the US variant of the yet-to-be-released Galaxy S27 Ultra. This assumption is based on the “S958U” at the beginning of the build number, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra bears the model number SM-S948U.

X/Fahad Ali Javed

Interestingly, this isn’t the first or even the second mention of One UI 9.5 we’ve seen. It has previously cropped up twice in One UI’s code, and the second reference was spotted in May this year, alongside a claimed reference to the Galaxy S27 series.

The naming convention appears in line with Samsung’s recent version numbers for its iterative updates. One UI 9.5’s mention alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra isn’t exactly surprising either, and the timeline seems to coincide with One UI 8.5’s initial mentions, which first appeared in July 2025.

With One UI 9’s release still due, it’s difficult to expect a successor to arrive anytime soon. It’s also too early to accurately predict the launch timeline for the Galaxy S27 series, which could arrive anytime in the first few months of 2027. Furthermore, we’re still waiting on details about new features Samsung may add to One UI 9.5, though we surely hope to see a leaked build in the coming months, much before Samsung officially kicks off an official beta ahead of the launch.

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