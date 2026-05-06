Don't look now, but Samsung's already showing early signs of work on One UI 9.5

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is currently seeing One UI 8.5 updates to Galaxy users, while also testing the Android 17-based One UI 9.

After those, it’s now looking like One UI 9.5 will be the company’s next major release.

One UI 9.5 could debut with the Galaxy S27 in early 2027.

After months and months (and months and months) of waiting, things are finally happening for Galaxy users looking for their next big One UI update. Earlier today, Samsung finally pushed the button on One UI 8.5 stable, getting the update started rolling out to the first round of eligible devices. Things are already moving fast for One UI 9, too, and it might not be much longer before we see a public beta get underway. But right now we’re looking even further out over the horizon, as we start to pick up some early whiffs of One UI 9.5.

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One UI 9 is set to bring Android 17 to Galaxy devices, and while testing on it is only just really getting started, we’ve still got a long way to go before next year’s Galaxy S27 lineup is ready to make its debut. By the time those flagships are ready for the spotlight, could Samsung have already moved on to One UI 9.5 — much like we saw this year with One UI 8.5 launching on the S26 series? That’s exactly what a lot of Galaxy fans are wondering about today, as leaker Erencan Yılmaz shares an early mention of One UI 9.5 on X:

In addition to revealing that internal reference to One UI 9.5, the source also asserts that we’ll see this release employed on the Galaxy S27 series, likely launching sometime in the first couple months of 2027. All of that sounds sensible enough, and as it turns out, this isn’t even the first time we’ve seen a One UI 9.5 reference.

At the time, it wasn’t much to go on — and we didn’t have anything conclusively linking it to the Galaxy S27, either, but back in early April we found this popping up in a One UI 9 build:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Admittedly, the idea that we’ll be getting a One UI 9.5 is far from controversial. Maybe we wouldn’t be surprised had Samsung decided to go with slightly different numbering — we’ve seen releases like One UI 6.1 and 6.1.1 in years past — but the idea of the company already working on the follow-up to its first Android 17 release definitely tracks.

Right now, though, all we’ve really seen is this name — or number, technically. Don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting to learn about specific features and changes that might be present in this still-distant update, as we’ve probably still got a decent wait ahead of us until Samsung’s anywhere near a phase where we might hope to start hearing about some leaks. But hey — it’s always nice to have something to look forward to, right?

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