Leak gives us our first look at One UI 8 Watch icons

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked images from Samsung’s upcoming One UI Watch 8 update reveal redesigned icons that could shift toward a squircle shape with high-contrast backgrounds.

We also spot the Gemini icon, which is set to replace Assistant on Wear OS this year.

We’ve already spoken at length about Samsung’s botched One UI 7 update rollout for its phones and tablets. However, Samsung has left its Galaxy Watch users waiting for an update, with no official information about any impending “One UI 7 Watch” update based on Wear OS 5.1. Leaks recently suggested that Samsung is looking to jump from One UI 6 Watch directly to One UI 8 Watch, and now, we get our first look at some of the new icons coming with the new update.

Leaker IposDev on X has shared the new icons coming to Galaxy smartwatches with their upcoming One UI Watch 8 update.

From the looks of it, Samsung could be leaning towards squircle icons on its smartwatches. However, a later comment from the leaker says they’ll be round in shape on the watches, so we’ll have to wait and watch to see what direction Samsung takes. There is also a prominent white background/border across all icons, which should help with contrast, but some users might find it aesthetically unpleasant. The icons are refreshed, but align with what we see on One UI 7.

Eagle-eyed readers would have already spotted the Gemini-like icon. Google has already confirmed that Gemini will extend to Wear OS smartwatches, replacing Google Assistant later this year. We’ve also spotted this new Gemini/Assistant icon for Wear OS watches, and some users have also received the new icon, albeit clicking on it still takes them to Google Assistant and not Gemini.

Leaker IposDev has also shared some of the new One UI Watch 8 APKs. These APKs are said not to be installable on older watches, but we intend to dig through them to see what new features we can discover hidden within them. Stay tuned!

