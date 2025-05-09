Samsung is working on a better way to keep your private photos private

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked One UI 8 image suggests that Samsung Gallery may get a private album feature to hide photos and videos.

It could act like a simpler version of Secure Folder, built directly into the Samsung Gallery app.

As many Samsung users are still getting used to One UI 7, the Android 16 leaks keep coming. In the latest example, a leak from the latest build of One UI 8 suggests Samsung may be testing a new privacy feature in its Gallery app.

As spotted by X user @DalgleishGX, the update includes a new Private album option in the Samsung Gallery app. The leaker speculates that it will work like a simplified version of Secure Folder but within the Gallery app and be dedicated exclusively to hiding photos and videos. They shared the image below, apparently depicting the feature in place.

Secure Folder on Samsung devices allows users to lock away apps, files, and media behind an extra layer of security. However, it stores items in a separate container outside of regular apps. A Private album could offer a more lightweight alternative for users who want to keep specific images out of sight.

While One UI 8 is still in development, we expect it to bring better control over what apps do in the background, along with more predictive features. Reports suggest that we could see the first beta release of the update as soon as this month, with the stable release expected later in the year. However, after the staggered rollout of One UI 7, we’ll have to wait and see.

