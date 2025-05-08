Get ready — Samsung's first One UI 8 beta could be right around the corner

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The first One UI 8 beta is now expected to roll out later this month.

The information contradicts a previous leak that suggested that the Android 16-based beta would arrive in June.

The One UI 8 beta program may not be widely available on all Samsung devices and in all regions.

Samsung appears to be gearing up for a much faster Android 16 rollout than the pace we saw with Android 15-based One UI 7. According to Sammobile, the first One UI 8 beta, based on Android 16, will go live in the coming weeks. This means select Galaxy flagships in certain regions could gain access to the beta program as early as the third week of this month, after just having upgraded to the stable Android 15 build.

While Samsung has not officially announced anything just yet, the timing aligns with the imminent release of the stable Android 16 build. Given how long the company took to roll out the feature-packed One UI 7 update, expectations are that One UI 8 will be a more modest refresh. A leaked build has already surfaced online, hinting at refinements to existing features like the Now Bar, Secure Folder, and Samsung DeX, along with some of Android 16’s new capabilities.

Sammobile didn’t provide an exact launch date for the beta, but users enrolled in the program should receive a notification through the Samsung Members app once it’s available. Tipster Tarun Vats had previously claimed that the One UI 8 beta would arrive in June, with a stable release possibly following in August or September. Let’s wait and watch who’s right.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.