Leaked One UI 8 screenshots suggest S25's exclusive feature could finally come to more phones

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is still trying to roll out Android 15-based One UI 7 to its devices, but screenshots of Android 16-based One UI 8 have already leaked.

The UI in these leaked screenshots looks very similar to the previous OS release, with only minor refreshes seen in apps like Gallery and File Manager.

More importantly, however, the Galaxy S25-exclusive “Now Brief” feature could be coming to older models via the new update.

Samsung is having a very rocky One UI 7 rollout. The latest reports suggest that the rollout has been halted worldwide due to bugs. While users keep waiting for the stable Android 15-based update to land on their phone, the rumor mill for Android 16-based One UI 8 is working in full swing. Alleged One UI 8 screenshots have now appeared online, purportedly from a leaked internal build.

Smartprix claims to have obtained images showing One UI 8 in its “early alpha” stage on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 unit. We cannot judge the veracity of these images, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Given that this is most likely an internal testing build, the May 2025 security patch isn’t surprising since OEMs have access to the security bulletin ahead of its public release.

The report claims that One UI 8 in this alleged internal release looks almost identical to One UI 7 and suggests that the release can be considered an intermediate version that focuses on optimization. Changes are seen only in some apps like Gallery and File Manager, and these are fairly minor too.

The report does claim that the Galaxy S25-series-exclusive Now Brief feature will arrive on older models with One UI 8, anticipating it for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The feature is said to be available on this leaked build already.

Again, there’s no way to confirm how much truth these leaked images hold, so you should treat them skeptically. Early rumors have suggested that Samsung could release One UI 8 as early as June this year, as the company is expected to skip the x.1 and x.x.1 revisions that it usually launches as mid-cycle upgrades. In essence, One UI 8 would thus be nothing more than One UI 7.1 or 7.1.1, depending on what features Samsung finally decides to bring to its portfolio of devices.

What do you think of One UI 8 so far? Do you appreciate Samsung’s alleged lack of changes for a full version bump? Let us know in the comments below!

