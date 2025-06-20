One UI 8 could give screenshots an HDR glow-up that was missing from betas

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is testing HDR screenshot support for One UI 8 with its latest closed beta (ZYF7) release.

The feature likely relies on Android 16’s embedded gain maps to show true HDR imagery when viewed correctly.

HDR screenshots aren’t yet available in the One UI 8 Beta 2 release, but may arrive with future open betas or the stable release.

Samsung will be bringing Android 16 to its devices with the release of One UI 8. The beta program is live for the Galaxy S25 series, and we’re already at the second beta release. Samsung also has an internal test track that runs ahead of the open beta, and thanks to these test builds, we have now learned that the company could be bringing support for HDR screenshots.

With Android 16, Google has implemented support for true HDR screenshots. Screenshots of HDR content will be saved in HDR format, namely as PNG files with HDR gain maps embedded in them. Viewing these screenshots will brighten the screen to allow the HDR highlights to pop. These gain maps enable the screenshots to appear as HDR when viewed on Android 16 devices but as SDR on other devices.

Leaker Ice Universe mentions that the latest One UI 8 ZYF7 build (available in the closed beta but not yet in the open beta) includes support for HDR screenshots. The leaker installed the update on their Galaxy S25 Ultra and took a screenshot of an HDR photo they saw on social media. To Google and Samsung’s credit, the screenshot retains the HDR effect of the original image.



However, it is… By the way, Samsung S25 Ultra One UI 8 ZYF7 (Android16 feature) supports screenshot HDR. This is an HDR photo of OPPO Find X8 UltraI saw it on social media, and took a screenshot and put it in my gallery.It still retains the HDR effect of the original photo.However, it is… pic.twitter.com/ioTQoiljQw — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2025

The leaker notes that HDR screenshots is a new feature of the ZYF7 closed beta firmware and is not available in the One UI 8 Beta 2 (ZYF3) release.

While there’s a good chance this feature will be included in the next open beta release and the stable One UI 8 release, there’s still a small probability that it will not. We’re crossing our fingers to see HDR screenshots in the stable One UI 8 update when it launches alongside Samsung’s next-generation foldables in the coming weeks.

