Breaking: One UI 8 beta 2 starts rolling out for the Galaxy S25 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out the second One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25 series.

The second beta is available to users in South Korea, but the program has also expanded to India.

We’ve not yet heard reports about users in the US, UK, and Germany getting the second beta update, even though they were part of the first wave of release.

Samsung released the first One UI 8 beta late last month for Galaxy S25 devices, giving users a glimpse of what’s coming with their Android 16 update. Now that Google has also released stable Android 16, Samsung has gone ahead and released One UI 8 beta 2 to users.

The second One UI 8 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series (h/t Tarun Vats) is 1.2GB in size over the first update, and has the version number S938NKSU4ZYF3/ S938NOKR4ZYF3/S938NKSU4BYF3, depending on the region. This update is rolling out to users in South Korea.

We’re also seeing reports that users in India can now enroll in the beta program. However, we aren’t yet seeing reports from users in the US, UK, and Germany for this update, though we reckon they will also receive the update very soon as they were part of the first wave of releases.

The translated changelog mentions the following changes: What’s new: Added user feedback feature to improve interpretation performance.

Major changes: Fixed Now Brief text alignment Improved battery widget icon Improved issue with lock screen widget size Improved fingerprint recognition Fixed fingerprint unlock errors and file movement errors in Secure Folder Fixed issue of volume being lowered when making a Bluetooth call in a car Fixed issue of no sound when a notification arrives during a game Fixed issue of Galaxy AI Weather and Time Wallpaper not working Fixed issue of not being able to go back while gesture recognition is in effect Fixed issue with Air Command icon disappearing when S Pen is removed Fixed issues with Naver and KakaoTalk Fixed issue where the Clock app wouldn’t update after the beta is installed Improvements to many apps, including the camera.

To enroll in the One UI 8 beta program on your Galaxy S25 series, you will need to download the Samsung Members app, sign in with your Samsung Account. If you are in an eligible region, you will see a One UI 8 Beta Program banner on the home page, which you need to click on and complete your registration. Once done, you can check for an impending update at Settings > Software update > Download and Install. Download the update and let us know your thoughts about the changes coming with Samsung’s hottest new software release!

