One UI 8 will take Samsung's Audio Eraser to the next level (Updated: Video)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 8 will upgrade the Audio Eraser feature, allowing real-time noise removal during video playback.

The feature originally debuted with the Galaxy S25 series and reached older flagships via the One UI 7 update.

The new version would likely debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Update, July 4, 2025 (4:28 AM ET): Ice Universe has also posted the video on their Weibo channel, and we’re adding it here to show you how One UI 8’s upcoming Audio Eraser update will work.

Original article: July 4, 2025 (3:28 AM ET): Samsung’s Galaxy AI-powered Audio Eraser feature is getting a major upgrade with the upcoming One UI 8 update based on Android 16. According to a new leak, the updated tool will be capable of removing unwanted background sounds in real-time during video playback, a big leap from its earlier functionality.

Ice Universe

The information comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe, who shared a video from an internal build of One UI 8. The clip has now been taken down due to some copyright issue, but it showed Audio Eraser working live on a video, scrubbing out distracting sounds without the need to enter editing mode. We’re hoping the tipster will share the video again so we can show you how the feature works. If the feature is indeed in the works, it would mark a key improvement over the original version, which required users to edit a clip to apply noise reduction.

Audio Eraser first launched with the Galaxy S25 series as part of One UI 7 and later made its way to older Samsung flagships via software updates. The upgraded version can be expected to debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which are rumored to be the first devices to ship with the stable version of One UI 8.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the feature officially, the leak suggests the company is continuing to improve upon AI tools that work locally on-device.

