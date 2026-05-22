Samsung's latest phone update removes video filters, but here's a workaround

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung seems to have removed filters from the video mode with new One UI updates.

The option still shows up in photo mode, but video mode no longer has filters in One UI 8.5 or the One UI 9 beta.

However, there are some workarounds, including applying filters after recording or enabling filters in photo mode, and long-pressing the shutter button to record a video.

Samsung has been rolling out One UI 8.5 and One UI 9 betas to more devices every week. While the updates bring several new features, it seems that the company might be removing some features as well.

According to several user reports, video filters are nowhere to be found on some Samsung phones since the One UI 8.5 update (via PiunikaWeb).

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The filters used to show up within the camera app UI and were available when shooting 1080p videos. However, the option seems to have been removed entirely with the update. While previously the option wouldn’t appear during 4K recording, it’s now gone for both 1080p 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS videos as well.

We checked on our Galaxy S26 Ultra running One UI 9 beta, and for us, filters in video mode aren’t available.

It’s unclear whether this is intended behavior or if it’s a bug with the new updates. I’m leaning towards an intentional removal since it’s not available on the One UI 9 beta, either. However, we have reached out to Samsung and will update this story when we hear back.

In the meantime, you can try some workarounds. One person suggested applying the filter in photo mode, then long-pressing the shutter button to record a video with the filter enabled. However, that’s needlessly complicated.

One user pointed out that filters can still be applied when editing videos in the native gallery app. However, doing so reportedly compresses the videos.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only issue that users have experienced with recent One UI updates. AT&T users recently faced issues with video calls after the update, and users have also been complaining about the new Quick Panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

If you’re also unable to find the filters option while recording videos, you can file a report using the Samsung Members app. If it’s a bug, it will push Samsung to fix it. If it’s an intentional removal, it might prompt the company to reconsider its decision.

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