Google Play Store gets a smarter way to handle sideloading third-party apps

TL;DR Google Play Store has started rolling out a new “Pause” feature for Play Protect, allowing users to temporarily disable app security scans.

Unlike the previous “Turn off” option, the new feature automatically reactivates Play Protect the next day, reducing the risk of users forgetting to turn it back on.

This update should help protect Android users from malware and scams while still allowing them to sideload apps without long-term security risks.

Android users who frequently sideload apps have a reason to rejoice. Google Play Protect, the built-in security feature that scans apps for malware, is getting a much-needed upgrade. The tool, which performs safety checks on all Android apps before download, has long been a double-edged sword for those who install apps from outside the Google Play Store.

While it’s essential for keeping devices safe, it can sometimes interfere with third-party app installations. Now, Google is rolling out a new feature that lets users temporarily pause Play Protect, making sideloading easier without compromising long-term security.

For the uninitiated, Play Protect is Android’s first line of defense against malicious apps. It scans apps before and after installation, ensuring they’re safe to use. However, when sideloading apps, i.e. installing them from sources other than the Google Play Store, users need to disable Play Protect to bypass its restrictions. Many forget to turn it back on afterward, leaving their devices vulnerable to malware or social engineering attacks. Last November, we uncovered hints that Google is working on a solution to this problem, and it seems the feature is finally here.

The latest version of the Google Play Store (version 42.2.19-31) introduces a new “Pause” button for Play Protect, sitting right next to the existing “Turn off” option. When paused, Play Protect stops scanning apps from outside the Google Play Store for malware, allowing users to sideload apps without hassle. The best part about this feature is that Play Protect automatically reactivates the next day, ensuring users don’t accidentally leave their devices unprotected for too long.

Google is also being proactive about potential scams, displaying an additional cautionary message: “Requests to pause or turn off Play Protect may be a scam.” This nudge serves as a reminder to stay vigilant, especially when dealing with third-party app sources. If you frequently sideload apps, this new feature could make your life easier while keeping your device safer. However, even with Play Protect, it’s always a good idea to download apps only from trusted sources.

