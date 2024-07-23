PSA: New Samsung phones block sideloading by default. Here's how to re-enable it

There are a lot of nifty Android apps that aren’t distributed through Google’s Play Store or an OEM’s app store, which is a big reason why many power users and open source enthusiasts advocate for sideloading to remain accessible on Android. On the flip side, installing apps from third-party sources can be risky for less tech-savvy users, as they may lack the know-how to properly vet an app, its developer, or its source. Though preinstalled app stores are far from perfect, they do implement various checks that can catch some malicious apps before they impact users. That’s why, starting with new Galaxy smartphones and tablets that launch with One UI 6.1.1, Samsung has decided to block users from being able to sideload apps from unauthorized sources.

Technically, Android already blocks sideloading by default at an operating system level. The permission that’s needed to silently install new apps without prompting the user, INSTALL_PACKAGES , can only be granted to preinstalled app stores like the Google Play Store, and it’s granted automatically to apps that request it. The permission that most third-party app stores end up using, REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES , has to be granted explicitly by the user. Even then, Android will prompt the user every time an app with this permission tries to install a new app.

Samsung’s Auto Blocker feature takes things a bit further. The feature, first introduced in One UI 6.0 , fully blocks the installation of apps from unauthorized sources, even if those sources were granted the REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES permission.

When Auto Blocker is enabled, only the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store can install new apps or update existing ones.

Q. A pop-up appears when I try to install the downloaded APK file, and it says that it can’t install the app. A. The Auto Blocker feature automatically blocks files downloaded from sources other than authorised stores, such as Galaxy Store or Play Store. If the app is determined to be safe, temporarily disable this feature and try again.

Auto Blocker is an optional feature in One UI 6.0 that users have to manually enable by navigating to Settings > Security and privacy > Auto Blocker. However, with the release of One UI 6.1.1, Samsung has made several noteworthy changes to Auto Blocker, including the addition of a new maximum restrictions mode that we previously reported. One of these changes is to turn Auto Blocker on by default for Galaxy devices that release with One UI 6.1.1, as noted on a Samsung support page.

Q. Apps that I installed and used well on my previous device are not installed on my newly purchased device. A. The Auto Blocker feature automatically blocks files downloaded from sources other than authorised stores. For Galaxy devices released with One UI 6.1.1, the Auto Blocker feature is set to On by default. If the app is determined to be safe, temporarily disable this feature and try again.

Currently, the only Galaxy devices to launch with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These two phones only just started reaching the hands of early adopters, so it’s unlikely that many users will have encountered this change.