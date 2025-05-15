One UI 7 has a scheduling superpower that Google badly needs to copy

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Calendar gains natural language processing in One UI 7, improving how users create events.

You can type dates and times directly into an event title, which the app recognizes and applies automatically.

While cleaner formatting could be improved, the feature outperforms TickTick and Google Calendar in understanding complex phrases.

Samsung Calendar was an app everyone wanted to remove and replace with Google’s offering back in the TouchWiz days, but it received a glow-up when One UI came along, and now it’s one of the best calendar apps out there. One UI 7 brought natural language processing to Samsung’s apps, which gives Samsung Calendar a feature we’d love to see Google copy.

Samsung’s apps have already been supercharged with Gemini support, but Samsung has added some special features on top. In apps like Samsung Calendar and Reminders, you can include the date and time you want the event/reminder to occur in the title. A handy pop-up will then appear that, when tapped, will set the event to what you typed. Apps like Todoist and Tick Tick have been able to do this for a while now, and it’s good to see some first-party apps get it too.

Impressively, One UI 7’s ability to pull dates and times like this is, in some ways, more impressive than what you’ll find in Tick Tick. In the example above, we created an event called “Dinner with Millie a week from Saturday 8 PM.” Tick Tick would’ve set it for this Saturday at 8, not understanding “a week from Saturday,” although using “next Saturday” would work there, while Samsung’s app did it correctly.

The only downside to Samsung’s implementation is that it keeps everything you type in the event/reminder name, while Tick Tick or Todoist cleans things up. In those apps, typing “get milk tomorrow 7 PM” would create an event called “get milk,” stripping the date and time info out of the title but still using that information to schedule things properly.

Unfortunately, Google Calendar can’t process dates and times in this manner. That’s a shame, because it’s an easier and faster way of creating events, and Google has the know-how to do it, as Gemini can take these commands and make the right events or reminders. Hopefully, something like this will come to Google Calendar soon.

