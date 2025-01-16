Here's what you can do with Gemini extensions for Samsung apps on the Galaxy S25

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We recently spotted evidence suggesting that Google was working on new Gemini extensions to enable deep integration with Samsung’s stock apps on Galaxy devices. Although neither Google nor Samsung have shared any details about these extensions, a new leak has confirmed some of our previous findings.

Leaker Chun Bhai recently shared a few screenshots on X showcasing the upcoming Gemini extensions for the Samsung Calendar, Notes, and Reminder apps. The screenshots reveal the actions users will be able to perform with these extensions and include a few sample prompts.

As shown in the attached images, the Samsung Calendar extension will let you create, edit, or delete events, capture information from images to create events, list events for a date range, and create repeating events using voice commands. However, it won’t let you share events or detect overlapping events.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Notes extension will let you ask Gemini to create and summarize notes and retrieve notes based on descriptions or titles. But you won’t be able to create or delete folders, add note tags, or invite people to shared notes.

Lastly, the Samsung Reminder extension will allow you to create reminders for a specific time or date, edit a reminder’s name, time, or date, search for reminders by name, time, or date, and delete existing reminders. However, it won’t support adding locations or photos to reminders, adding checklists, or adding/editing categories.

Along with these extensions, Google is also working on a Samsung Clock extension that will allow users to create, delete, find, update, and show alarms, start, stop, and reset the stopwatch, and create, delete, find, update, and show timers. Google could release these Gemini extensions following next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The extensions will likely debut with the Galaxy S25 series but should also be available on older Galaxy models.

