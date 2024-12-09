One UI 7 brings one of Z Fold 6's best audio features to more Samsung phones

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Loudness normalization is now available for the Galaxy S24 series in the recent One UI 7 beta.

The feature prevents sound from suddenly becoming too loud or too quiet while playing media.

It was initially introduced in the One UI 6.1.1 release for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 but strangely wasn’t added in recent One UI 6.1 updates for other Galaxy phones.

If you frequently listen to music on your phone, you’ve likely noticed that volume levels can vary widely between songs. Some music streaming services like Spotify offer volume normalization features to compensate for this issue so you can enjoy a more uniform listening experience. However, many do not, forcing you to manually adjust the volume when switching tracks. If you have a Galaxy device that’s eligible to receive the upcoming One UI 7 update, though, you won’t have to manually adjust the volume anymore, thanks to Samsung’s loudness normalization feature.

Loudness normalization is a feature that Samsung first introduced in One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this year. The feature “prevent[s] sound from suddenly becoming too loud or too quiet while playing media.” Basically, One UI will automatically lower or boost the volume of media to keep volume levels consistent, so there aren’t wild swings in loudness.

Although Samsung ported many of the new AI features in One UI 6.1.1 to older Galaxy devices in recent software updates, it didn’t include the new loudness normalization feature in those updates. While digging through the first One UI 7 beta release, though, Reddit user FragmentedChicken discovered that the loudness normalization feature was now available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Sound quality and effects settings in One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 Sound quality and effects settings in One UI 7.0 beta on the Galaxy S24

Since the One UI 7 beta is only available for the Galaxy S24 series at the moment, we can’t say for certain whether other Samsung phones will also receive the loudness normalization feature with the One UI 7 update. However, it’s likely that at least some other Samsung phones and tablets will receive the feature in the update.

You can enable the loudness normalization feature by going to Settings > Sounds and vibration > Sound quality and effects in both One UI 6.1.1 and One UI 7. In One UI 7, you can also toggle the feature by pressing and holding anywhere on the volume slider in the Quick Settings panel to surface a “sound and effects” dialog.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

One UI 6.1.1 also introduced another audio feature we love called boost dialogue, but we couldn’t find that feature in the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24. It’s possible that Samsung will introduce it in a future One UI 7 beta release as well, so we’ll keep our eyes out in case that happens.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments