Tired of One UI 7 betas on your S24? There may be many more on the way

TL;DR Samsung has yet to release One UI 7 stable for existing Galaxy phones.

After three betas, it looked like One UI 7 testing on the Galaxy S24 had concluded, but recent rumors claim Samsung has more left.

Now, a new One UI 7 Beta 4 has been spotted getting ready on Samsung test servers, and there could be two more betas to go.

How frustrating must it be right now to be an Android fan who’s running an older Samsung Galaxy phone? Anyone who picked up the Galaxy S25 is in good shape, with the newly launched phone arriving equipped with Samsung One UI 7, based on Android 15. But even though Android 15 hit stable months ago, Samsung has yet to update its older phones and tablets with it. That day is still looming out over the horizon, as it seems Samsung has plans for many more betas before the stable release.

Samsung’s had a One UI 7 beta going for the Galaxy S24 since late last year, and with the beta shutting down in the lead-up to the S25 launch, it sure felt like a public release was imminent. That did not happen.

Instead, earlier this month, we heard rumors that word of the beta’s conclusion was premature and that Samsung would be distributing a fourth One UI 7 beta prior to the stable release — which itself could arrive as late as March. Ever since, we’ve been eager to get word of this new build’s arrival, and now it sounds like it’s nearly here.

Frequent Samsung tipster CID shares with their followers on X that they’ve spotted One UI 7 Beta 4 on Samsung’s test servers. Specifically, we’re talking about builds S928USQU4ZYB6, S928UOYN4ZYB6, and S928USQU4BYB6.

The tipster suggests that a release this coming Monday could be possible, but it’s unclear if that prediction stems from any additional evidence or is more of a best guess based on when these builds first surfaced. Even we can’t point to a specific day with a high degree of certainty, simply learning that Samsung is staging these updates as it is does tend to lend credence to the idea that One UI 7 Beta 4 could be here sooner than not.

However, whether this upcoming Beta 4 will lead to a stable release is still up for contention. Leaker Tarun Vats asserts that there could be as many as six One UI 7 beta updates for the Galaxy S24! Beta 4 could drop in February, Beta 5 in March, and Beta 6 could come in April. We’re presuming that at that point, Samsung would finally consider releasing a stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24.

So, maybe don’t cancel all your plans for Monday. Definitely don’t hold your breath. But you wouldn’t go wrong keeping your S24 charged up and ready to go should this Beta 4 update finally decide to land.

