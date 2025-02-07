Waiting for stable One UI 7 on your S24? There might be some bad news.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A prominent leaker has claimed that the stable version of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series is still far away.

Samsung will apparently issue a fourth One UI 7 beta for the phones in the meantime.

Samsung has been running a One UI 7 beta program for months now on the Galaxy S24 series, starting back in December. Unfortunately, you might have to wait a while longer to get your hands on the stable software.

Leaker Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that Samsung will release a fourth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. They added that the official (ostensibly stable) version of the software was still “a long way off.”

The tipster seemed to cite a Samsung Korean Community post from January for this information. For what it’s worth, Korean outlet eFocus reports that the stable software is expected to arrive in “late February to early March.” So there’s certainly an expectation in some quarters that the stable version won’t arrive in the next few days.

In any event, One UI 7 is a major overhaul of Samsung’s software. The updated Android skin brings new icons, new animations, a tweaked camera app UI, a split notification shade/quick settings menu, and plenty more. The Galaxy S25 series also revealed plenty more features, such as the Now Brief, call recording, and a vertical app drawer.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like