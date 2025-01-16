Waiting for the next One UI 7 beta? There's good news and bad news

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially concluded the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series, pointing to an imminent release.

The stable update is expected to roll out to users following next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

One UI 7 will bring a host of new features and improvements to Galaxy devices, including all the changes Google introduced with Android 15.

Samsung is expected to roll out stable builds of One UI 7 based on Android 15 next week, following the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. In preparation for the release, Samsung has finally closed the One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series.

User reports on Reddit reveal that Samsung recently notified beta testers of the program’s conclusion, suggesting that the stable update could be right around the corner. While the Galaxy S25 series will debut with the latest software update, older models should receive stable One UI 7 builds via an OTA update following the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung has yet to share a release timeline, but the update will likely reach last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 series soon after the event. Older models and Samsung’s foldables should receive the update in the following weeks.

The One UI 7 update for Galaxy smartphones packs several new features, including a new Now Bar that gives users quick access to important notifications and highlights relevant activities on the lock screen. The update will also bring new privacy and security features, automatic call transcription, improved Sketch to Image, and all the latest features Google introduced with Android 15. We expect to learn more about Samsung’s latest software release during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

