Watch out! One UI 6 stable release could happen today (Updated: Out now!)

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is now rolling out the stable Android 14-based One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S23 in Germany.

The information comes from multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) who have received the update.

Update: October 30, 2023 (1:40 AM ET): Minutes after we published the original article below, reports started surfacing about the One UI 6 stable rollout in Germany. The software is now out officially! You can read more about the update here and One UI 6 features here. Original article: October 30, 2023 (1:11 AM ET): Samsung could finally launch the stable One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S23 series today. The conjecture comes from tipster Ice Universe, who previously preempted the One UI 6 Beta 9 release last Wednesday.

Last week, a Samsung moderator also said that the company is in the final testing phase for One UI 6 and that the week ending October 27 could be the last one for the beta program of the Android 14-based software.

Today (Monday), Galaxy S23 will push the stable version One UI 6 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 30, 2023

If you’re a Galaxy S23 series user, you could keep an eye out on the Samsung Members app for the announcement of the stable One UI 6 update. Alternatively, you could keep checking Android Authority for an article about the release information. We’ll put one out as soon as the update becomes available.

One UI 6 should first roll out in South Korea, the US, and Germany before hitting other regions. Other eligible Galaxy devices apart from the S23 series should receive the Android 14 update in the weeks after Samsung first rolls it out.

Still not up to date about what’s coming in One UI 6? You can read our handy One UI 6 guide here to know what to expect.

Comments