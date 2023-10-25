Galaxy S23 series gets One UI 6 Beta 9, stable update expected next

Update: October 25, 2023 (5:29 AM ET): Samsung has now released One UI 6 Beta 9 update for the Galaxy S23 series in the US and several other regions. The update weighs around 430MB and brings software stability improvements as well as bug fixes. It also carries the October security patch. We’re hoping this is the last One UI 6 Beta update before Samsung pushes out the stable Android 14 update.

Original article: October 25, 2023 (3 AM ET): Samsung could release One UI 6 Beta 9 after all. Tipster Ice Universe suggests the last and final Android 14 beta build for the Galaxy S23 series could arrive soon. Another Twitter tipster, Tarun Vats, claims this would be the last beta before the stable One UI 6 release. Vats expects One UI 6 Beta 9 to be released today or tomorrow.