Galaxy S23 series gets One UI 6 Beta 9, stable update expected next
- Samsung is expected to release One UI 6 Beta 9 today or tomorrow.
- This could be the last beta release before the stable Android 14-based One UI 6 update hits the Galaxy S23 series.
Update: October 25, 2023 (5:29 AM ET): Samsung has now released One UI 6 Beta 9 update for the Galaxy S23 series in the US and several other regions. The update weighs around 430MB and brings software stability improvements as well as bug fixes. It also carries the October security patch. We’re hoping this is the last One UI 6 Beta update before Samsung pushes out the stable Android 14 update.
Original article: October 25, 2023 (3 AM ET): Samsung could release One UI 6 Beta 9 after all. Tipster Ice Universe suggests the last and final Android 14 beta build for the Galaxy S23 series could arrive soon. Another Twitter tipster, Tarun Vats, claims this would be the last beta before the stable One UI 6 release. Vats expects One UI 6 Beta 9 to be released today or tomorrow.
The icon of Beta9 is a little bigger (based on WJK version). https://t.co/AlaizDHC86— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 25, 2023
Yesterday, a Samsung moderator confirmed that this is likely the last week for the One UI 6 Beta program. Their comments suggested we could expect a stable One UI 6 release next week. However, with One UI 6 Beta 9 supposedly on the way, we might have to hang on a bit longer before Samsung finishes making the final touches to its Android 14 software.
S23 One UI 6 beta 9 is coming!Samsung has been working hard on software optimization and we hope all the remaining issues resolved in beta 9.I always support more beta test instead of rush stable release, today or tomorrow is the day✌️#OneUI6#GalaxyS23Ultra #GalaxyS23 pic.twitter.com/dPoZClVUX2— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) October 25, 2023
One UI 6 is expected to bring tons of improvements to eligible Samsung phones, starting with the Galaxy S23 series. These include new icons, widgets, redesigned UI, app-specific long-press functions, smarter Airplane mode, new emojis, improvements to the Gallery and Camera apps, and more. You can read more about One UI 6 features here.