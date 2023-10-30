Stable One UI 6 update based on Android 14 is finally here!

TL;DR Samsung is finally rolling out One UI 6 to its smartphones and tablets, starting with the Galaxy S23 series.

One UI 6 is based on Android 14 and brings in several changes and improvements.

The update started rolling out in Germany but is now available in other regions including the UK, Norway, Finland, and more.

The first set of devices to receive the One UI 6 stable release is the current flagship Galaxy S23 series. Other flagship phones and tablets should also be receiving the update in the coming days and weeks.

The update reportedly carries version number S916BXXU3BWJM and is currently rolling out in multiple countries, including Germany, the UK, Norway, Finland, and more. A US rollout should also follow soon.

The software is based on One UI 6 Beta 9, meaning Samsung hasn’t changed much from the last beta it pushed out. If you were on the One UI 6 Beta program, the update should weigh around 350MB. For regular users, it should be much heavier, around 3GB.

Samsung has rigorously tested the update with as many as nine betas before this stable release. The update carries the October 2023 security patch, although we would have expected Samsung to push the November patch.

How to update to One UI 6 To update your Samsung Galaxy S23 or other Galaxy smartphone to One UI 6, follow these steps: Ensure you have over 50% battery charge to avoid interrupting the update process.

You will also need a stable Wi-Fi or cellular connection to download this large update.

When ready, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for an update. Samsung is rolling out the update in stages. If the update is not immediately available to you, please check back later.

One UI 6: New features and changelog One UI 6 brings a lot of changes and new features, like: New font and simpler icon labels.

New Weather and Camera widgets.

New lockscreen customizations.

Redesigned Quick Settings and Notifications panel.

Richer data in the Weather app.

New emoji style in Samsung Keyboard.

Tweaks in the Camera app.

Multitasking improvements in the Gallery app.

Bixby Text Call now supports more languages.

New Auto Blocker feature to block installation of apps from unauthorized app stores.

Modes are directly tied to the lock screen. Here is the full changelog as captured during the Beta update:

Have you received the update on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone? How do you like it?

