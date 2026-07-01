The T-Mobile we used to love is dead — and it’s likely never coming back

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

After years of slowly marching away from its Un-carrier image, T-Mobile started sprinting hard over the last year or so. Not only have we seen the death of all-inclusive taxes and fees, but the entire way the company approaches its customers is a complete reversal of the legendary Legere era. Most recently, T-Mobile has announced plans to migrate its legacy users over to newer plans as it retires Magenta, Simple Choice, and a handful of others.

And with this move, the final nail in Un-carrier’s coffin has now been hammered into place.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest changes the Un-carrier has made in the last few years that swing in the opposite direction of peak T-Mobile behavior, as well as how T-Mobile got here and if the Un-carrier days are ever coming back.

Is the Un-Carrier finally dead? 13 votes Yes, this latest move was the final blow. 31 % Yes, but it's been dead for a while and on life support. 38 % No, it's still the best option by far. 31 % Uncertain / Other (Let us know in comments) 0 %

7 moments that changed everything for T-Mobile

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s one thing to say T-Mobile has changed, but what about the actual evidence here? Don’t worry, there’s plenty. Here are just seven changes T-Mobile has made that the Un-carrier would have never attempted: Forced migration of plans and plan hikes : In 2023, T-Mobile attempted to automatically switch many of its customers away from legacy plans. People didn’t take this well, so T-Mobile instead leaned on price increases and more. But it never gave up on its true goal, and now three years later, it is force-migrating over 8 million customers to newer plans, including those on Magenta and older ones.

: In 2023, T-Mobile attempted to automatically switch many of its customers away from legacy plans. People didn’t take this well, so T-Mobile instead leaned on price increases and more. But it never gave up on its true goal, and now three years later, it is force-migrating over 8 million customers to newer plans, including those on Magenta and older ones. Charging taxes and fees outside the advertised price : For years, T-Mobile stood out as the only one of the big three carriers to truly offer inclusive taxes and fees within its advertising price. Last year, this all changed as the company pushed out new plans that removed taxes and fees. Combined with the forced migration, the legacy Go5G plans are likely the only option left for customers who don’t want taxes and fees.

: For years, T-Mobile stood out as the only one of the big three carriers to truly offer inclusive taxes and fees within its advertising price. Last year, this all changed as the company pushed out new plans that removed taxes and fees. Combined with the forced migration, the legacy Go5G plans are likely the only option left for customers who don’t want taxes and fees. Dramatically shuttered customer service experience : Let’s be honest, this move began almost immediately after the merger in 2020. At first, it was just phasing back some of its Team of Experts at local stores, but over time, it’s pushed most of the experience to the app, and customer service is largely now a shell of what it once was.

: Let’s be honest, this move began almost immediately after the merger in 2020. At first, it was just phasing back some of its Team of Experts at local stores, but over time, it’s pushed most of the experience to the app, and customer service is largely now a shell of what it once was. Softening of the Price Guarantee: Back in 2015, the Price Lock guarantee really meant something. It was a lifetime, legally binding promise to never raise the base rate of talk, text, or data for existing subscribers. Bit by bit, this promise eroded until it amounted to little more than making it slightly easier to cancel if you weren’t happy anymore. Newer plans don’t even offer a lifetime guarantee anymore; instead, it’s a soft five-year guarantee that isn’t nearly as legally binding. Those are the four most notable moves that would have been unthinkable during the Legere era. It’s also far from a comprehensive list.

To quickly name a few other things, T-Mobile has also increased the pricing on its late payment penalties, watered down its streaming and T-Mobile Tuesday perks, and made it so the only way to pay with a credit card is with the official T-Mobile card. While some of these changes are more dramatic than others, they’ve all eroded what T-Mobile used to stand for.

How did T-Mobile get here?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

First, it’s important to understand this isn’t slow drift. In broad strokes, this was, more or less, always the plan. Sure, maybe T-Mobile didn’t necessarily lock down every single one of these moves way back then, but the understanding was always that John Legere was an important stage; he was a marketing tactic, and his vision for the company was never the final goal here.

As much as Legere is fondly remembered and almost deified by a segment of T-Mobile’s fans, Legere came in to shake things up and build momentum. He looked more like an average Joe than a stuffy executive, and he made big, sweeping changes that absolutely excited the masses. But don’t think for a moment that T-Mobile or Legere ever believed these changes were sustainable in the long term.

They were playing the long game. They needed more popularity and support to make the Sprint merger happen. Once it was over, the clock was already ticking.

Joe Maring / Android Authority T-Mobile's T-Life app.

T-Mobile had to agree to a variety of terms as part of the FCC agreement over its Sprint acquisition, including maintaining certain 5G and rural commitments. It also had to divest certain assets, like Boost Mobile, and commit to lower prices for several years. As some of these commitments have since expired, T-Mobile has been free to tighten up its purse strings.

It's important to separate the man from the myth when it comes to John Legere.

Of course, they didn’t just make anti-consumer moves for fun. This isn’t a cartoon villain twirling away at his mustache. As T-Mobile has grown, so too has the institutional pressure around it. T-Mobile is no longer a hungry, scrappy challenger. It’s a big dog, and with that comes stockholder pressure, increased infrastructure costs, and pressure to cut costs in staff and training.

Some of these moves improved network performance and were largely necessary; But of course it also led to price increases and other less great changes as well.

Lastly, T-Mobile understands it’s now big enough that it can make some of these less friendly changes and get away with it. People are hooked and reliant on its network, and there’s less incentive to play nice. Just look at Verizon’s recent moves in the opposite direction. Big Red isn’t improving pricing or pushing customer service just to be edgy. It’s doing it because it’s now slowly starting to look more like the underdog itself, and it wants to stop the bleeding. T-Mobile simply doesn’t have this problem anymore.

It’s also worth noting that T-Mobile’s changes haven’t all been in the wrong direction. It has introduced the Better Value plan and a few other positive changes in recent times, though these are arguably more responses to customer complaints than attempts to make customers’ lives easier.

Is the Un-carrier gone for good?

At least for now, I think it’s safe to say the Un-carrier is no more, regardless of how T-Mobile continues to brand itself. That doesn’t mean T-Mobile is totally unredeemable. It will continue to balance its own interests while trying to ensure it does it carefully enough not to drive customers away en masse. Just like every other big US carrier.

Still, the user-friendly moves like great giveaways, streaming perks, and other moves that seemed too good to be true back when the Un-carrier first announced them? These kinds of moves won’t return unless customers vote hard with their wallets and make it clear that T-Mobile is heading for troubled waters. Again, similar to what we are starting to see with Verizon.

Anything can happen, but personally, I think its current path is likely locked in for many years to come. That is, unless its fortunes change in a big way. It’s sad to see the Un-carrier we once loved as nothing more than a shadow of itself, but it’s also somewhat inevitable.

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