Déjà vu? T-Mobile may be changing your plan whether you want it to or not

Back in 2023, T-Mobile received a ton of flak for announcing it would soon forcibly switch some of its legacy customers to newer, more expensive plans. Within weeks, the company reversed its stance amid growing complaints, claiming the move had only been a test . Two years later, it seems the company is at it once again.

Several T-Mobile customers have taken to Reddit to complain about a new email making the rounds. The message informs recipients of a plan change set to take effect on August 13. In short, affected customers will see their existing plan switched to Go5G Plus. At least this time it’s clarified that the upgrade is “at no extra cost.”

I’ve contacted T-Mobile to learn more, but this appears to be more than just a rumor, as the company now has an official page on its website detailing the change. Diving into the various Reddit posts like the one from Formal_cut3811, here’s what we know so far:

The change is primarily targeting Magenta Max users, though several alleged T-Mobile employees claim that some T-Mobile One plans may also be affected. For example, a few customers with the One Plan and the ONE Plus promo have reported receiving the email.

There’s no official way to opt out of the change, though some users suggest T-Force support might be able to revert your account to a different plan after the switch.

The alerts and emails indicate the upgrade will not change your monthly rate. T-Mobile says customers will keep all free lines, discounts, streaming perks, and any other benefits currently active.

On paper, the upgrade doesn’t sound so bad. For those with a plan like Magenta Max, you’ll retain all the same perks while gaining better phone deals, more hotspot data, and a few other enhancements. The bigger concern is how this might affect customers with older versions of the Price Lock guarantee. It’s very likely that existing Price Lock protections won’t carry over—though that’s just speculation for now.