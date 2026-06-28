We're about to witness a critical moment for Verizon's mobile plans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon recently shook things up in a big way with its new, low-cost Simplicity plan. While budget-oriented plans are often an afterthought for postpaid carriers, Verizon’s approach is genuinely different. The new budget plan isn’t just a “lesser” option; it’s now the default gateway to joining Verizon.

If you visit Verizon’s website and click on the navigation bar, you’ll find the Simplicity plan comes up first, with the myPlan family buried under an “other plans” tab. This wasn’t an accident. In 2026, wireless consumers are presented with more choices than ever, and more than anything, they just want something that works without overwhelming them.

You’ll find that most postpaid carriers have at least three core plans, and often a few other specialty plans as well. Usually, these options are thrown together on a single “plans” page, with the rates for three or four lines shown by default. In contrast, Verizon now presents you with one option front and center. There’s no need to calculate multi-line pricing, as you’ll pay just $30 per line, regardless. Need something that offers more? The myPlans still exist, tucked away for those who need them.

Verizon’s approach is less complicated on the surface, and so it’s no wonder the new plan is already drawing a lot of attention. While its new plan isn’t without very real downsides, I suspect we are witnessing the beginning of a much bigger shift for Verizon that could ultimately help it restore itself to its former glory — or make its downslide worse.

Do you think Verizon's Simplicity plan could have ripple effects on the industry? 0 votes Yes, and for the better NaN % Yes, but that's not a good thing NaN % No, this is just a desperate attempt by Verizon to remain relevant NaN % Other (Let us know in the comments) NaN %

What’s different about Verizon’s latest strategy?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Verizon’s new Simplicity plan is clearly aiming to address postpaid’s biggest criticism: bloated pricing and bare-bones budget plans. Simplicity has a price tag as low as $30 per line, offers virtually unlimited access to Verizon’s prioritized network, and even includes hotspot access. Unlike Unlimited Welcome, Simplicity doesn’t feel like a sacrifice.

Of course, if you dive deeper, you’ll find that Verizon’s strategy is anything but simple. Sure, the carrier lures you in with a low price, but you’ll have to port a line from another carrier or upload a bill to qualify if you are switching from a prepaid carrier. Everyone else, including existing Verizon customers, will pay $45 a month plus taxes and fees. At this price, families will often find more value from myPlan Plus.

Here’s what else is distinct about Verizon’s Simplicity: The old phone subsidy system is gone . Those who switch to Verizon Simplicity will have to give up any old free phone credits or similar promotions. This plan requires you to either bring your own device or sign up for an installment plan.

. Those who switch to Verizon Simplicity will have to give up any old free phone credits or similar promotions. This plan requires you to either bring your own device or sign up for an installment plan. Free phones still exist, but it’s now a membership . The Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro plans are $35 and $55 more a month, respectively. These give you a free bill credit every month and the option to switch phones once per year, but it also means you’re basically always paying an installment fee going forward.

. The Simplicity Plus and Simplicity Pro plans are $35 and $55 more a month, respectively. These give you a free bill credit every month and the option to switch phones once per year, but it also means you’re basically always paying an installment fee going forward. There’s an upgrade for that. The new plan only gives you 720p video. Need a higher resolution? You’ll pay $10. Want visual voicemail? That’s an upgrade included with the Plus and Pro tiers. Likewise, it has an upgrade that adds discounted Verizon home internet service. There are also still streaming bundle upgrades available.

As you can see, this represents significant changes for the company. Its new phone upgrade system is basically the biggest change to phone subsidies and billing since T-Mobile’s Un-Carrier revolution. It also seems that the strategy is to get people in the door with simple pricing and fewer options in their face, while using upgrades to fill in any holes users encounter in the experience.

Of course, myPlan isn’t going away, at least not yet. Verizon makes it harder to find, but myPlan still offers subsidized phone pricing and other benefits. It is also gaining a new trick as part of Verizon’s strategy shift: a better loyalty plan.

All Verizon subscribers, regardless of plan, now have access to the new Verizon Loyalty Program and its gamified “Verizon Shine” tier that offers free goodies and works similarly to T-Mobile Tuesdays. You’ll also find that activation and device upgrade fees are waived if you sign up for free, and you even get 3% cash back in Verizon dollars that can be used for gift cards and more.

The new strategy makes it easier for customers to get started with Verizon and now offers a wide range of pricing that should satisfy postpaid customers who were starting to consider prepaid, as well as those who want more premium options like myPlan Unlimited Ultimate.

What might be next for Verizon, and will the competition follow?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Given that Verizon is already using Simplicity as its new customer gateway, it seems likely this new strategy could eventually replace the entire myPlan lineup. Of course, it will come down to how successful the new plan is.

Given Simplicity’s current approach to upgrades, I expect any important features exclusive to myPlan could eventually become optional paid features. I’d say that the subscription model also has a very real chance of replacing the traditional installment payment route, but again, only if customers are receptive.

Verizon's new strategy could impact the entire industry, if it's successful.

Of course, Verizon doesn’t exist inside a bubble. Usually, when one carrier makes a change, the rest of the pack sits up and pays attention. If Verizon’s strategy works, I’d say it’s likely that T-Mobile and AT&T experiment with simplified plan structures, free phone upgrade plans, and other similar moves.

For now, this all feels a bit like a gamble. Something tells me, though, it will work. The bigger question remains whether this will be a positive or negative move for the industry as a whole if the trends introduced here do catch on among the other big carriers.

Personally, I’m hoping that Verizon’s plan to simplify its offerings works, but its upgrades don’t. After all, I love almost everything about this new strategy, other than the subscription ‘phone upgrade’ model. To me, the new subscription model is just a way to keep customers hooked indefinitely. That’s great for carriers, not so much for users.

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