T-Mobile confirms it is killing your old plan, making some users pay more (Updated: More details)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR In a statement shared with us, T-Mobile has confirmed it is retiring its oldest plans from the 3G and 4G eras and transitioning customers to modern plans.

Some customers could see an increase in their monthly bill. All customers are promised that they will keep their current benefits.

The company has not yet confirmed which plans are being retired, and which plans users are being moved to.

Update, June 29, 2026 (09:20 AM ET): T-Mobile has further clarified to us that the average adjustment is $4 per line. Customers will see the change on their next bill cycle starting in mid-July. The company isn’t sharing details on the specific plans being retired, but customers who have an adjustment will receive a text from us by the end of the day today.

As expected, older plans that are being retired will no longer be available going forward. This was already the case for newer customers, and now older customers fall within the ambit too.

Affected customers are said to be moving to T-Mobile’s “modern plans,” which include the features they currently have on their plans, along with additional benefits such as enhanced device offers, streaming services, improved international roaming, and travel perks. Customers will also receive T-Mobile’s 5-year price guarantee on their monthly charge for talk, text, and 5G data. Original article, June 29, 2026 (08:37 AM ET): Verizon’s new Simplicity plans were expected to be a catalyst for new plans from AT&T and T-Mobile, but it seems at least one of those carriers has different plans. T-Mobile has confirmed that it is retiring some of its oldest plans and migrating customers to newer plans.

In a statement shared with us at Android Authority, a T-Mobile representative said the following: We’re retiring our oldest plans, some of which were built nearly 15 years ago – in the 3G and 4G eras, and well before our 5G network was fully deployed. Customers will transition to modern plans that provide access to America’s best wireless technology, enhanced features and a 5-year price guarantee for peace of mind. Some customers will see no change to their monthly bill, while some will see a modest adjustment. Every customer moved to a new plan will keep their current benefits while gaining improvements in network and service experiences. This statement comes in the backdrop of reports from The Mobile Report and CNET that alleged that T-Mobile could move customers off their grandfathered plans and onto more modern plans. The reports suggested that affected users could be on Simple Choice, ONE, ONE Plus, and the Magenta family of plans, as well as grandfathered Sprint plans from T-Mobile’s 2020 Sprint merger and T-Mobile for Business customers. New plans are said to be created specifically for these impacted customers.

T-Mobile’s statement does not clarify the details of affected plans.

T-Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jon Freier, is noted by CNET to have said in an internal email to employees that the retiring plans clear out over 1,100 legacy billing codes.

The Mobile Report notes that this change could increase the cost of various lines for these affected customers. Voice lines could go up by $6 per line, and watch and tablets by $3 per line. Customers with 5G Home Internet could also get a $6 price bump on these lines. Free lines could be spared from the price increase.

Changes could also be coming to unique plan perks. Customers on the ONE plan could get $10 off per line for each line that stayed under 2GB of data usage under the Kickback promo, but this could be ending.

T-Mobile is also said to be giving users two weeks’ notice before the changes take effect, so impacted users could have some time to decide their next course of action.

We’ve followed up with T-Mobile to learn which plans are exactly affected, which plans users are being moved to, the transition timeline, and the options available if users do not consent to this change. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company or if we spot more details.

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